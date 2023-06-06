Bars on Disney Cruise Line

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

For many adults, a Disney cruise means family time or, at the very least, being surrounded by other families. But when you cruise with Disney, bars and other adults-only spaces abound; with more than two dozen watering hole options across the fleet, you'll have no trouble finding some much-needed time for yourself while the brood is in bed or in one of the line's fabulous kids clubs.

So, if your little ones are yearning for a trip with Mickey but you just don't know if you can handle that much mouse in one week, don't despair. Take a deep breath, and mentally plan your very own pub crawl with our list of Disney cruise bars.

1. Azure

This nightclub's under-the-sea take on decor adds a bit of whimsy to the dance-all-night venue, where cruisers can also order cocktails and other beverages.

Ships: Disney Wonder

2. Bon Voyage Bar

Bon Voyage is a centrally located bar, found just off the atrium. It's likely the first place you can access alcohol on your cruise after boarding. It's also ideal for snagging a drink on your way to other areas of the ship.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

3. Cadillac Lounge

Exuding a 1950s Rat Pack ambiance, the Cadillac Lounge will surround visitors in rich woods and comfy seating while they throw back a drink or two. Look for the custom-designed El Dorado grill that sits behind the bar. (Its headlights really work.)

Ships: Disney Wonder

4. Cove Bar

This splash-up bar, located near the adults-only Quiet Cove pool area, provides easy access to alcohol while you're soaking in the pool or hot tub.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

5. Cove Cafe

Found within the adults-only area, this enclosed space features extra-fee coffee, lattes and other specialty coffee drinks (including ones with alcohol).

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

Explore Disney Cruises

6. Crown & Fin Pub

This nostalgic English pub plays sporting events on TVs throughout the space, which is adorned with tons of fun memorabilia from classic Disney films shot across the pond. (Look for a certain someone's umbrella on a shelf near the door.)

Ships: Disney Wonder

7. Currents Bar

Currents is the adults-only bar located on the adults-only sun deck, above the adults-only Quiet Cove pool.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

8. District Lounge

Located on the main drag that runs through The District -- a family-friendly alcove of venues that turn into adults-only spaces after 9 p.m. -- this is the spot to hear live music while sipping cocktails.

Ships: Disney Dream

9. Evolution

This adults-only nightclub and bar takes its name quite literally with a theme that represents a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. It's a bit trippy, but it's where you'll want to end up if dancing is on your to-do list. The venue also hosts late-night games and events for adults.

Ships: Disney Dream

Explore Disney Cruises

10. Fathoms

This underwater-themed lounge plays host to nightly dancing, karaoke and game shows. Cocktails round out the offerings.

Ships: Disney Magic

11. Keys

As its name suggests, Keys is a piano bar with an old Hollywood vibe. It features a wide range of alcoholic drinks, as well as specialty coffees.

Ships: Disney Magic

12. La Piazza

This Italian-themed area boasts a centrally located bar that looks like a carousel.

Ships: Disney Fantasy

13. Meridian

This wonderful adults-only wine bar, tucked away on the top deck between the extra-fee Palo and Remy restaurants, offers travel-themed decor and charming views from its gorgeous outdoor terrace.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

14. O'Gill's

This Irish sports bar is perfect for catching live sporting events while you down a pint or two. Board games are available for those wanting to create their own competitions. It's also the spot that hosts martini tastings, singles mingles and other activities.

Ships: Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic

15. Ooh La La

Reminiscent of a French boudoir, this Champagne bar features lots of gold, velvet and Victorian furniture. It's a garish but fun spot to enjoy some bubbly or cognac.

Ships: Disney Fantasy

16. Preludes

Planning to head to a show in the theater? Preludes offers pre-entertainment beer, cocktails and snacks like cookies, candy and popcorn.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

Explore Disney Cruises

17. Pink

This adorable pink-hued Champagne bar has a bubble theme and dim lighting that make it a quiet, refined space to enjoy a drink. (Try the Icy Pop cocktail, which includes Champagne poured over a raspberry, lime or strawberry ice pop.) While you're at it, try spotting the dancing elephants that appear on the walls at random intervals.

Ships: Disney Dream

18. Pinocchio's Pizzeria

No, our noses aren't growing: This complimentary pool deck pizza counter also serves beer.

Ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

19. Promenade Lounge

This Art Deco venue provides live music and a bar that serves free appetizers in the evenings. Passengers will find big-screen TVs broadcasting news and sporting events throughout the day.

Ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

20. Pub 687

This pub is where sports addicts will find TVs to watch live games. Beer and other alcoholic beverages are available, as are for-fee nibbles and board games for anyone not interested in televised competitions.

Ships: Disney Dream

21. Signals

The equivalent to the Cove Bar on Disney's older ships, Signals serves as the pool bar in the adults-only Quiet Cove area.

Ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

22. Skyline Lounge

This martini bar offers virtual views of famous cityscapes as you sip. Every 15 minutes, the scene changes, whisking you away to a different locale.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

23. Sulley's Sips

Located on the pool deck, next to the Eye Scream ice cream counter, Sulley's sells smoothies and "drink of the day" cocktails.

Ships: Disney Wonder

Explore Disney Cruises

24. The Tube

Drawing inspiration from London, this adults-only nightclub features subway-like seating, a light-up dance floor and even replicas of the city's signature red phone booths.

Ships: Disney Fantasy

25. Waves Bar

Located behind the big screen and under the sports court, Waves serves as the ship's main pool bar.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

To learn more about alcohol at sea, check out these other thirst-quenching reads.