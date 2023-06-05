Beer Cruises: What You Need to Know About Drinking Onboard and Ashore

Beer Onboard

All cruise ships serve beer in onboard bars and restaurants, but prices, varieties and what's on tap can vary by ship and even by itinerary. Some lines, such as Carnival, carry its own branded brews only available onboard, while others, such as Celebrity, have themed bars that specialise in craft beer for those who are beer connoisseurs. P&O Cruises' Britannia boasts the most beer varieties of any British ship at sea -- an astonishing 70 different bottled beers, ales and ciders from 56 UK counties including pilsners, ales, stouts, gluten-free beer and speciality beers.

Look for specials, such as discounted buckets of beer (four beers served in a bucket of ice), at the pool bar. If you're considering a beverage package, make sure it covers the type of beer you prefer. (Note: Some packages do not cover buckets of beer.) You can even order beer to your cabin through room service, though fees will apply.

To give you an idea which brews you can expect onboard, here are cruise beer menus for four lines:

• Celebrity Cruises Beer Menu • Royal Caribbean Cruise Beer Menu • Disney Cruise Beer Menu • Carnival Cruise Beer Menu