Behind the Scenes Photos: Nieuw Statendam, Before and After

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/NieuwStatendam.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />
Holland America debuted its second Pinnacle-class ship, Nieuw Statendam, in December 2018 with many of the same features as sister ship Koningsdam, but some unique and new-to-the-line spaces, as well.
Cruise Critic was able to grab a sneak peek at some of the hallmarks venues on Nieuw Statendam, from their beginnings in the shipyard to their grand openings on the premiere voyage. Click through to see the before and after shots of nine featured spots onboard.
![1. Before: World Stage ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/World Stage 2.jpg "1. Before: World Stage ")
World Stage is one of Holland America's popular Pinnacle-class features that first debuted on Koningsdam in 2016.
![2. After: World Stage](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/World Stage After.jpg "2. After: World Stage ")
It features a partial theater in the round and a 270-foot, 270-degree screen that can be viewed by more than 650 passengers at a time. The space is used for live performances and special film screenings such as BBC's "The Frozen Planet."
![3. Before: Rudi's Sel de Mer](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Rudi Sel de Mer.jpg "3. Before: Rudi's Sel de Mer ")
Rudi's Sel de Mer is the line's dedicated French-Mediterranean brasserie by Holland America's master chef and culinary consultant, Rudi Sodamin.
![4. After: Rudi's Sel de Mer](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Rudis Sel de Mer After.jpg "4. After: Rudi's Sel de Mer ")
Passengers on Nieuw Statendam can order upscale seafood dishes -- and dine on Rudi's stylish signature "food faces" plates -- in this plush and elegant setting.
![5. Before: Rolling Stone Rock Room](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Rolling Stone dancefloor.jpg "5. Before: Rolling Stone Rock Room ")
This new-to-the-line venue forms part of the Music Walk -- joining Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King's Live -- and takes the place that Lincoln Center currently occupies on Koningsdam.
The space features a central dance floor, bar area with stools and plenty of seating. Servers at the Rock Room all wear band T-shirts, which adds a fun and casual element to the venue.
Nieuw Statendam's stunning main dining room, designed by Adam D. Tihaney, is practically identical to Koningsdam's. However, the space features a unique, two-deck sculpture made entirely out of paper by an artist who has exhibited at the Louvre in Paris. Its movement mimics sound and ocean waves.
![8. After: Main Dining Room ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Main Dining Room After.jpg "8. After: Main Dining Room ")
Dishes in the Dining Room have been developed in partnership with Holland America's seven-person Culinary Arts Council, which includes Chef Elizabeth Falkner who is regularly featured on Food Network and "Iron Chef America" contestant Chef David Burke.
![9. Before: Grand Dutch Cafe](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Grand Dutch Cafe.jpg "9. Before: Grand Dutch Cafe ")
The Grand Dutch Cafe is inspired by the distinguished cafes of Europe, and overlooks the atrium on Nieuw Statendam from Deck 3.
![10. After: Grand Dutch Cafe ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Grand Dutch Cafe After.jpg "10. After: Grand Dutch Cafe ")
The cafe serves a variety of free patisseries, sandwiches and plates, accompanied by for-fee coffee drinks, beer on tap or by the bottle, and Dutch aperitifs.
![11. Before: G Gelato ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Gelato station.jpg "11. Before: G Gelato ")
The gelato station is located by the Lido Pool on Deck 9, and serves up scoops as well as milkshakes. Flavors include standards like chocolate and strawberry, or more Italian offerings like Amarena cherry or espresso chip.
![12. After: G Gelato ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/G Gelato After.jpg "12. After: G Gelato ")
All scoops come with two included toppings, from fresh berries to Dutch wafers. Or, opt for a tasty gelato popsicle in peach yogurt or caramel mascarpone varieties.
![13. Before: Club Orange ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Club Orange.jpg "13. Before: Club Orange ")
Club Orange fills the space that was formerly the Culinary Arts Center on Koningsdam. The new restaurant offers private dining to passengers in Neptune and Pinnacle suites, or for those who pay for the Club Orange pass.
![14. After: Club Orange ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Club Orange After.jpg "14. After: Club Orange ")
Menu options at dinner include selections from the main dining room along with a daily special; featured items might include dishes like seared tuna and shaved asparagus salad.
The line's wine-blending venue, created in partnership with Washington State winery Chateau Ste. Michelle, first debuted on Koningsdam and offers passengers the chance to create their own blend of wine.
![16. After: BLEND ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Blend After.jpg "16. After: BLEND ")
The venue, located opposite Club Orange on Nieuw Statendam, features a variety of grapes; pours actually come from five working wine barrels built into the wall.
![17. Before: The Atrium ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/A section of the three-tier atrium.jpg "17. Before: The Atrium ")
The ship's atrium features sweeping circular staircases starting on Deck 1 and rising up to Deck 3. Along the atrium you'll find many of Nieuw Statendam's specialty restaurants, as well as the Music Walk, shops and guest services.
![18. After: The Atrium ](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/12/Nieuw Statendam atrium - after.jpg "18. After: The Atrium ")
Designers wanted art to hug the atrium, and the structure --modeled after four harps -- consists of 7.5 tons of steel. It surrounds a sculpture of a flame from a South Korean artist on Deck 1, which is meant to signify the warm heart of the ship.