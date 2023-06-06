Best Bahamas Shore Excursions

Nassau

ATV Adventure

For those who don't mind getting a little dirty, ATV rides are a popular activity in Nassau. The outskirts of Nassau are replete with four-wheeling adventure opportunities such as "The Caves," a network of large limestone caverns, and Clifton Heritage National Park, where dirt trails lead riders to a beach -- perfect for a refreshing swim. Note: Age requirements vary by tour, but are usually 21 to drive (with a valid driver's license) and at least 12 to ride.

Food & Cultural Tour

Beyond its staple dish, conch, the Bahamas serves up sumptuous delicacies ranging from spiny lobster and fish stew to guava pastries and Johnnycakes. For those who want an authentic taste of the islands, consider a food and cultural tour. These local guide-led Bahamas shore excursions take passengers outside Nassau's touristy cruise terminal hub, usually to the city's historic district, for a series of tastings at family-owned restaurants. Along the way, many tours make visits to national landmarks so visitors can learn more about Bahamian history and culture.

Day Trip to Balmoral Island

Looking for a place to kick back and indulge in frozen umbrella drinks, or play with some water sport toys? While Nassau's Atlantis resort has long stolen the spotlight, there's another day trip option that's quickly growing in popularity -- and we can see why. Balmoral Island, just a short boat ride from the port, offers an exclusive beach experience with everything from island jams and grub, to snorkeling and a stingray encounter; there are also kayaks available for rent.

Nassau Shore Excursions