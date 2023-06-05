  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Best Beachwear for Your Cruise Holiday

Caroline Costello
Contributor
Kerry Spencer
Contributor

A cruise holiday is one of the few times in your life when you'll wear belly-baring bikinis or swimsuits most days, if not everyday, so it pays to be strategic about the type of swimwear you'll pack. Boxes to check: Look for pieces that are stylish, high-quality, but also reasonably priced.

In need of ideas? We've rounded up some of the best swimwear options for your next cruise holiday.

Figleaves Sorrento Polka Dot Shaping Swimsuit

Figleaves don't just specialise in elegant lingerie -- stocking over 200 styles to suit all different body types -- it also has a capsule Cruise collection of gorgeous swimwear, including this timeless red and white polka dot number that will create a stunning look for the beach or by the pool. The cute design features a halter-neck tie with underwired and shaping support in the body. Part of the Sorrento range, it's also available in a black and white in a bikini, two-piece with a tankini top; Bandeau-style swimsuit and a ruffle-front swimsuit.

Scallop-Detail One Piece Swimsuit

We love this scallop-edge suit for its simplistic and unfussy design. The one-piece swimsuit features a high neck halter-style with an open back. It's available in four designs to also include white, a tropical leaf print and striped detail.

Nike Spiderback Swimsuit

For a sportier look to take you straight from the gym to the pool deck, opt for this brightly-coloured Nike one piece. This functional suit will help you standout from the crowd thanks to its eye-catching print. The extra straps on the back will also provide added support -- just watch out for unwanted tan lines!

Retro 50s Floral High Waist Bikini

Jump on the palm leaf-print trend with this retro style bikini for a stunning look by the pool or in the ship's spa. The bikini top features a bow detail on the front and adjustable straps, while the ruched high-wait bottoms complete the fifties look. We can't get enough of the gorgeous emerald-green hues of this two-piece suit.

L-Peach Floral Embroidered Kaftan

Keep cool on the beach or by the pool and remain stylish with this beautifully-detailed kaftan. This one-size-fit-all embroidered tunic-style dress is full length and perfect for covering up when you're not in the water.

Nautical High-Waist Swimsuit

Since nautical bathing suits are a must for truly dedicated cruisers, consider this adorable sailor-inspired two-piece. Transform into a waterproof pin-up girl by way of high-waist shorts and a tie-front bikini top. This seaworthy swimsuit features metal sailor-style buttons and straps that tie at the neck, halter-style. You'll feel like the belle of the beach.

Zip-Front Rash Guard

Rash guards have become more popular of late, probably due to their many protective qualities. Popular among surfers, rash guards shield against cancer-causing UV rays, jellyfish stings and wind burn. Get lots of coverage but also look darling in this zip-front rash guard from ATTRACO, which is quick-drying and fortified with SPF 50 sun protection. Choose from more than a dozen colour options to match all your bikini bottoms.

Cruise Critic is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Updated January 08, 2020
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsMediterranean Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Policy