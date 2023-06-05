Figleaves Sorrento Polka Dot Shaping Swimsuit

Figleaves don't just specialise in elegant lingerie -- stocking over 200 styles to suit all different body types -- it also has a capsule Cruise collection of gorgeous swimwear, including this timeless red and white polka dot number that will create a stunning look for the beach or by the pool. The cute design features a halter-neck tie with underwired and shaping support in the body. Part of the Sorrento range, it's also available in a black and white in a bikini, two-piece with a tankini top; Bandeau-style swimsuit and a ruffle-front swimsuit.

Scallop-Detail One Piece Swimsuit

We love this scallop-edge suit for its simplistic and unfussy design. The one-piece swimsuit features a high neck halter-style with an open back. It's available in four designs to also include white, a tropical leaf print and striped detail.

Nike Spiderback Swimsuit

For a sportier look to take you straight from the gym to the pool deck, opt for this brightly-coloured Nike one piece. This functional suit will help you standout from the crowd thanks to its eye-catching print. The extra straps on the back will also provide added support -- just watch out for unwanted tan lines!

Retro 50s Floral High Waist Bikini

Jump on the palm leaf-print trend with this retro style bikini for a stunning look by the pool or in the ship's spa. The bikini top features a bow detail on the front and adjustable straps, while the ruched high-wait bottoms complete the fifties look. We can't get enough of the gorgeous emerald-green hues of this two-piece suit.

L-Peach Floral Embroidered Kaftan

Keep cool on the beach or by the pool and remain stylish with this beautifully-detailed kaftan. This one-size-fit-all embroidered tunic-style dress is full length and perfect for covering up when you're not in the water.

Nautical High-Waist Swimsuit

Since nautical bathing suits are a must for truly dedicated cruisers, consider this adorable sailor-inspired two-piece. Transform into a waterproof pin-up girl by way of high-waist shorts and a tie-front bikini top. This seaworthy swimsuit features metal sailor-style buttons and straps that tie at the neck, halter-style. You'll feel like the belle of the beach.

Zip-Front Rash Guard

Rash guards have become more popular of late, probably due to their many protective qualities. Popular among surfers, rash guards shield against cancer-causing UV rays, jellyfish stings and wind burn. Get lots of coverage but also look darling in this zip-front rash guard from ATTRACO, which is quick-drying and fortified with SPF 50 sun protection. Choose from more than a dozen colour options to match all your bikini bottoms.

