Cabin placement can have a major impact on your cruise experience, regardless of the cruise line or ship you've chosen. Some love balconies, others enjoy the peacefulness of a darkened interior room.
Knowing your preferred category is a good starting point, but homing in on the best cabins within that category on any given ship takes a bit more work.
Do you choose a cruise cabin at the back of the ship? In the middle? At the front? The truth is, there is no objective answer to the question, "What is the best cabin position on a cruise ship?" It all depends on what's important to you. Here are some other possible cruise placement criteria to help you decide what the best room on a cruise ship would be for you.
Aft cabins typically have some of the largest balconies on a cruise ship as there are usually just a few rooms lined up along the back of a ship giving each one more space for a bigger balcony. In particular, aft cabins located on the corners of the ship often have wraparound balconies, creating enough space for chairs, loungers and sometimes a small dining table.
Also good for a larger balcony are cabins located on the so-called "hump" of a cruise ship that is designed with a curvy outline. Cabins located where the ship transitions from a narrower to a wider width have angled balconies that are roomier than a typical veranda. Hump cabins can be found on select Celebrity and Royal Caribbean ships.
If the size of your cruise ship balcony is what is important to you, Princess Cruises currently offers the industry’s largest on Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess. The line’s Sky Suites boasts a jaw-dropping 1,012-square-foot balcony, mirroring the extravagance of the interior.
The closer to the edges (top, front and back -- but not bottom) of a sea-going vessel you are, the more likely you are to feel the movement of that ship in the water. It's worst at the front of the ship, which hits the waves first and rebounds upward. (How high the resulting bounce depends on how rough the water is.) The higher on the ship you are, the more exaggerated the up and down motion of the ship hitting the waves feels. It's less noticeable at the back of the ship, but even there the motion of the ocean can be felt, especially if the seas are at all rough. Cruisers with a sensitivity to motion will do best midship (midway between front and back) and as low down as possible, as the rocking and rolling of the ocean is much less perceptible the closer you are to the waterline.
If you want the quietest cabin possible, eliminate cabins located by noisy areas. Do not book cabins located directly under the pool deck or buffet, too close to the lifts, across the hall from a laundry or crew entry door, and under or over the casino, theatre or nightclub.
You'll also want to skip cabins located low and forward (where the anchor being lowered or raised can generate a lot of sound) or at the back (where the ship's generators create a hum that rarely, if ever, stops). You'll need to study a deck plan for the best placement or call on a travel agent who knows the ship you're booking. However, a general rule of thumb is to surround yourself with other passenger cabins -- on either side of you, across from you and above and below you.
Crowds are the bane of cruisers with any type of mobility impairment, and while you can't avoid people all the time on a cruise ship, you certainly can choose a cabin in a location that's easier to navigate to or from.
Cabins on decks that also host passenger services or public spaces are usually harder to traverse; there will often be people milling around, blocking the walking area so selecting a deck that only has cabins on it is advisable. Even though the hallways tend to be narrower, there are rarely people standing around. If possible, try to snag a cabin near a lift so you don't have to go as far to navigate between decks.
If you're a thermal suite aficionado and plan to spend lots of time in the spa, relaxing on a heated lounger or soaking in the ship's thalassotherapy pool, you'll probably want to get a room that's as close to the spa as you can get. (That way you don't have to traverse the entire ship in your robe and slippers!) On some ships, you can find designated spa cabins on the same deck as the spa; on others, you'll probably be one or two decks away. Other ships get you even closer; on Seabourn you can actually get a room with direct access to the spa via a staircase located in the spa's lobby.
On Celebrity Cruises, you could book an AquaClass cabin for a more immersive, wellness experience, where spa elements are incorporated into the cruise ship room, such as extra-fluffy robes, healthy room service menus, a yoga mat and cashmere mattress bedding. Passengers also get access to the line’s SEA Thermal Suite, a spa concierge, a complimentary fitness pass and better rates on AquaClass spa packages.
The most obvious room location for any water lover is as close to the pool as you can get. On some cruise ships, you can get a cabin on the very same deck as the pool, so it's out your door and a quick stroll to paradise. On other ships, you might have to get a cabin one deck below the pool, adding a minute or two or more to your cabin-to-pool commute.
Another, less obvious choice for water babies is a cabin that's located close to the water line. While you can't go into the water, you'll be able to hear it lapping against your balcony or porthole window. For those for whom cruising is just as much about being on water as anything else, these cabins -- like the cove balconies on select Carnival ships -- are the perfect home away from home.
Among the cabin placements we’ve already talked about, there are options to fit almost any budget. For instance, even spa and pool fans can opt for an inexpensive interior cabin with easy access to the spa or one of the ship’s pools.
Also, every ship has a handful of unique staterooms that often come with a slightly lower price tag because they don’t match other cabins in the category. It could be a balcony cabin with a smaller porthole-like opening in the ship’s hull or an odd-shaped interior cabin on the same plush hallway with the ship’s fanciest suites.
Finding these oddballs can be a bit of a treasure hunt, but one worth your time if saving money is your main goal.