Best Cruise Destinations for Nature-Lovers

Alaska

Leaping salmon! Soaring eagles! Grizzly bears! Actually, the list of what isn't in Alaska, naturally speaking, may very well be shorter than the list of what is. You can get intimate with a glacier, hiking across crevasses or creeping up to its face in a kayak. For those wanting to see or photograph marine wildlife, Alaska's waterways are home to many species of seals and sea lions, as well as its most popular leviathans -- humpback and killer whales.

Best Cruise Bet: Few cruise lines have as much experience in Alaska as Princess Cruises. Multiple ships offer seven- to 12-night sailings through the Inside Passage and/or Gulf of Alaska for pinnacle destinations like Tracy Arm Fjord and Glacier Bay.

While passengers have all the usual options ashore, they also gain access to some more unique ones, including an Animal Planet-branded whale tour in Juneau, in which cruisers can participate in hands-on science activities while out whale-watching on an authentic research vessel. Foodies will appreciate the Cook My Catch program, in which passengers can embark on salmon and halibut fishing excursions, and have their catch cooked to their liking back on the ship.

Also back onboard, Princess hosts unique activities such as sled dog meet-and-greets and National Park Service Ranger and naturalist talks.

Additionally, Princess offers cruise tours in Alaska that combine a stay on land at resorts like Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge with a cruise, so you can seamlessly spend several days exploring places like Denali National Park or the Kenai Fjords before or after your voyage.