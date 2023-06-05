Best Cruise Ports for ATV Shore Excursions

So, you want to play in the dirt on your cruise? You are not alone. All-terrain vehicle (ATV) shore excursions are among the most popular nonwater adventures in many cruise ports. ATV enthusiasts and novices alike can strap on their helmets and head for the hills on four-wheeler excursions in the islands of the Caribbean, in Alaska and even in the Greek islands.

There are a few things to keep in mind if four-wheeling is on your cruise agenda. While safety is a top priority for ATV tour operators, accidents do sometimes happen, so travel insurance that covers that specific type of accident is advisable. Also, because there are so many ATV shore excursions and tours available, it's wise to read reviews and compare all your options among those offered through the ship and tours you can book independently. Lastly, be prepared to follow the rules of the tour. Off-roading does not always mean you get to go where you want.

Often these tours are in ecologically sensitive areas, making it important to stick with the designated trails. Most operators also have a minimum age for participants and do not allow anyone with neck or back issues or certain other medical conditions to participate. Closed shoes, like sneakers, are usually required as is a valid driver's license in some locations. Be sure to check with the tour operator or your ship's excursion staff for any additional requirements.

With all of that in mind, we went wandering around the globe to find you some of the best cruise ports for off-road ATV shore excursions.