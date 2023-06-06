From pulse-racing thrills to cool technology and unique spaces that make you whip out your mobile phone camera, cruise ships have been outdoing themselves over the past few decades to offer the latest and greatest in amenities.

It used to be that onboard ice skating rinks and climbing walls were huge draws; but while those activities are still popular, today's ships offer skydiving, go-kart tracks and onboard planetariums.

Read on to get the lowdown on the best cruise ship amenities -- some of which are so cool, you might never even be tempted to leave your ship.