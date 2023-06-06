Best Cruise Ship Beds

Cruise ships offer an exceptionally restful night's sleep, and it's not just the waves rocking you back and forth that does it. Many cruise lines have chosen to make a significant investment in the mattresses and bedding found in their cruise ship cabins. From pillow menus and branded partnerships to exclusive mattress materials, cruise lines take sleep seriously.
If you want an incredible night's sleep on your holiday -- and the inside scoop on how to bring cruise-style slumber into your own home -- read on to discover which cruise ship beds are the best at sea.
Princess enlisted the help of Dr. Michael Breus, a board-certified sleep expert, and US design personality Candice Olson to create the ultimate bed to catch the eye and comfort the body. From the pillows to the box spring, each of the 10 components of these beds was carefully constructed for maximum comfort. Plus, the fibres used are organic and sustainable, and the foam is naturally derived.
You can order your own bed using Princess Cruises' Princess Luxury Bed microsite. (Some Cruise Critic editors have actually done this!) In addition to selling its signature mattress, Princess also offers a variety of bedding and towels.
Sister companies Oceania and Regent both use the Italian designer Matermoll for their bedding. Mattresses are an ergonomically designed feat of engineering with 3,000 coils and an air suspension system so you never feel overheated. Materials include eucalyptus in the pillow top. Both lines also sell 1,000-thread-count, Egyptian cotton sheets by Emmebiesse and pillows made from gel, feathers or foam (four types for Oceania and six for Regent).
You can purchase Oceania Cruises' Tranquility Bed or Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Elite Slumber Bed Collection online at each line's dedicated bedding website.
Crystal puts its emphasis on luxurious yet hypoallergenic bedding. Made in the U.S., its Suite Mattresses are made from Talalay latex, which is naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to mould, mildew and dust mites; they are body-contouring and sleep cooler than regular foam mattresses. The mattresses feature a quilted, plush top over a two-inch layer of Talalay latex, which rests on a five-inch medium-firm soy-based foam core.
Crystal's Suite Pillows are also foam and made of Talalay latex, inside a Trilobal microfiber fabric cover. Head to the Exclusively Crystal website to purchase your own allergy-free sleep system.
All the mattresses on Saga’s new ship, Spirit of Discovery, are supplied by British manufacturer Sealy, which has come up with a brand new Posturepedic model, the Sailaway, for the over-50s line. The mattress is, according to the blurb on the label, supposed to minimise pressure points and enhance spinal alignment to encourage deep, restorative sleep. sealyatsaga.co.uk.
We’ve tested it and can confirm that the Sailaway is spectacularly comfortable -- it feels supportive without being too hard and at the same time, soft without being too squashy. We're sold. The mattress will be available to buy from Sealy.
Luxury British bed-maker Savoir has designed bespoke mattresses for select suites on Silversea and Regent Seven Seas Cruises' ships, as well as beds for river cruise line Uniworld. Savoir, which started out making beds for The Savoy, London's first high-end hotel, uses top-quality natural materials, like lamb's wool and cashmere, and hand tufts each mattress to ensure the most exact measure of customisation. For example, Regent's custom Savoir mattress, found only in the master bedroom of the Seven Seas Explorer's Regent Suite, is made from horse hair and costs as much as some people's house: nearly $150,000.
Procure your own deluxe mattress by visiting the Savoir Beds website