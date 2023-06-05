Celebrity Flora

The 100-passenger Celebrity Flora is a rarity in the world of Galapagos cruising: a thoroughly modern, purpose-built Galapagos-based ship with the cachet of a much larger ship. Essentially a mega-yacht, the ship's sleek, pleasing public rooms, staterooms and suites all boast huge windows and plenty of natural design elements that reflect the natural world of the Galapagos; stateroom bathrooms feature showers with inlaid pebble flooring that mirrors the beaches. Couple that with the scientifically minded Discovery Lounge and some of the most environmentally friendly technology in the region, and it's a recipe for an unforgettable experience.

Standout Features

Sleek, modern design

Largest suites in the region

All-inclusive pricing and luxury amenities

Best For: Adventurous cruisers, active couples and fans of Celebrity's big-ship ocean cruises

