Best Cruise Spa Products That You Can Buy at Home

Resurfacing Skin Cleaner

We've got a few favorite treatments we try to indulge in anytime we're on a cruise for a week or longer. Facials are one of them. This Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash is a commonly used product during a cruise ship facial and the results are worth the splurge -- either on the ship or after you've gotten off.

