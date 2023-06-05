The holiday world is built for families of four -- two parents, two kids. Add a third kid, and families of five find it trickier to accommodate their brood with rental cars, hotel rooms and, yes, cruise cabins. Some cruise lines are attuned to larger families than others, offering accommodations that can sleep five.
Wether you're searching for cheap cruises for a family of 5 or an all-inclusive option, here are the best cruise lines for a family of five.
Disney does family travel better than anyone, and it's the first line agents recommend to larger families.
The Deluxe Family Ocean View cabin, found fleetwide, comes with or without private verandahs and accommodate a family of five with one queen bed for the parents, one single sleep sofa, a wall pull-down bed and an upper berth pull-down bed. He says the room typically prices out cheaper than two connecting inside cabins, and all the kids get their own beds, rather than having to share.
Disney also offers suites that sleep five or more, as well as Concierge-level cabins for families who want to leave dining and tour reservations to someone else. Another boon for families of five? Most Disney cabins come with two bathrooms -- one with a tub/shower combo and sink, and another with a toilet and sink -- to ease the getting-ready process.
Royal Caribbean's ships are some of the largest afloat, so they're well prepared to accommodate families of five. On the line's popular Oasis and Freedom classes of ships, a variety of standard cabins in inside, oceanview and balcony categories sleep five or even six. Typically, a five-berth cabin will feature a double sleep sofa and one pull-down bunk; six-berth cabins have two pull-down bunks plus the sofa-bed, so five-person families can put each kid in a separate bed.
Even older ships have a few non-suite cabins that can fit a larger family, but if money is no object, consider the Crayola-colored and over-the-top Ultimate Family Suite (which sleeps eight within 1,134-square feet of space) on Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the Ultimate Family Suite, but you'd still like to splurge on a suite, there's also the Junior, Loft, Royal, Aquatheater and regular Family Suites across many Royal Caribbean ships.
Norwegian Cruise Line's plush Haven two-bedroom Family Villa on Norwegian Prima, accommodating six passengers, are among the best at sea for larger families. Measuring up to 657-square feet inside, with an additonal 129 to 183 square feet of balcony space, these luxurious one king-size bed, one queen-size bed, a double sofa bed, two bathrooms, plus butler and concierge services.
The Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus Classes of Norwegian Cruise Line feature Family Ocean View cabins that each sleep five in a double sofa with pulldown bunk above. These rooms have larger-than-average bathrooms with double vanities and bathtub/shower-combos, and a room-diving curtain. Connecting cabins are also an option, and for those with a budget as large as their family, family suites in The Haven offer extra space and access to a private pool, sun deck, restaurant and concierge.
For travellers looking for a more reasonably priced cruise for a family of five (or six), Marella Cruises provides a solution with Marella Discovery's Family Junior Suite. Family Junior Suite Cabin with a balcony. This Deck 8 cabin sleeps up to six, measuring 420 square metres, with one bedroom with twin beds, a living area with a double sofa bed and twin beds that convert to a queen-size double bed, if needed. There are two bathrooms and a spacious balcony.
This room type also comes as Premium, which means added perks of a free pressing service and free continental breakfast once per cruise.
While it's unlikely to find many cheap cruises for a family of 5 on the market, Marella Cruises does a great job of packaging up great deals with their all inclusive offering, which means flights, transfers, onboard drinks and tips are included.
If you're keen to enjoy all of the British touches found on P&O Cruises, such as kettles in cabins and menus catering to British tastes, Azura and Ventura cater well for larger families.
Azura and Ventura offer two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms Family Suites sleeping up to six. These cabin types also offer a lounge and balcon area, plus suite-class perks, including priority check-in and boarding (when sailing from Southampton), optional butler service, Champagne (for the grown ups) and chocolates on arrival, and fluffy robes and slippers. The White Company toiletries are also provided. Families can also dine in their suite at no extra charge, including off the full Freedom and Club restaurants' menus.