1. Kid-Friendly Cruises on Royal Caribbean International

Best Royal Caribbean Ships for Kids:

Anthem of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas

Why Royal Caribbean Ships Are Great for Kids:

These ships, the cruise line's largest, are the best Royal Caribbean ships for kids of all ages, and among the best cruises for kids as well as multigenerational family groups. Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships have an impressive selection of family-friendly activities and entertainment -- multiple pools, a 3D theater, rock-climbing walls, ice-skating rink, two FlowRider surf simulators, a zipline and parades in the indoor promenade, as well as a beloved Royal Caribbean kids programme.

Royal Caribbean's newest Oasis-class ships -- Wonder of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas -- feature even more kid-friendly extras. That includes the Ultimate Abyss slide, a 10-storey light-and-sound filled drop that ends at the Boardwalk (children must be at least 43 inches tall to slide). The entrance on Deck 16 is through the open jaws of a massive anglerfish -- probably the most terrifying part of the whole ordeal, as the ride is over in a matter of seconds.

Anthem of the Seas has a more sophisticated vibe, but many of its attractions are great for families. They include the SeaPlex (featuring bumper cars, roller skating, video games and more), the first skydiving simulator at sea and the North Star, a London Eye-esque ride that takes passengers in a glass capsule 300 feet above the ocean. There's also the stunning aft theater, Two70, with performances that showcase the ship's mind-blowing technology.

Adults-only solariums are perfect for parents and grandparents, and there are a plethora of dining and evening entertainment options. With nursery care and after-hours fun in the kids' clubs, grownup time is easy to book in the evenings while kids play or sleep. (Voyager- and Freedom-class ships are also great choices when it comes to kids and cruises.)

The Royal Caribbean Kids' Club:

A sizable amount of real estate is dedicated to Royal Caribbean kids clubs on all of these ships, with separate areas for toddlers, kids and tweens/teens. You'll also find a theater, arts and crafts workshop, science lab, video arcade and the Scratch DJ Academy (not on Anthem of the Seas). The Royal Tots and Royal Babies programmes provide interactive classes and activities (when children are accompanied by a parent) for children from 6 months to 36 months old, as well as drop-off babysitting services, and toddler-friendly play spaces. The Adventure Ocean play spaces cater to Aquanauts (ages 3 to 5), Explorers (6 to 8) and Voyagers (9 to 11). Tweens and teens (12 to 17) have their Living Room coffeehouse-style hangout and Fuel disco. The counselors working within the Royal Caribbean kids' programme are some of the friendliest and most engaging in the business.

Additional Royal Caribbean Kid-Friendly Features:

Royal Caribbean offers affordable kid-friendly cruises, with a Royal Caribbean kids sail free programme and other discounts on third and fourth passengers appearing occasionally throughout the year.

Onboard the ships, plenty of family cabins and loft suites mean room for the family to spread out. There's even a Royal Family cabin that sleeps eight, and Symphony of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas’ Ultimate Family Suite with a two-deck slide, LEGO wall and games aplenty.

More than two-dozen dining options, including casual eateries like a hot dog joint and a New York-style pizza joint, as well as a variety of upscale specialty restaurants, mean no taste is overlooked. Johnny Rockets, the 1950s-style luncheonette, is always a kid magnet (and parents think it's pretty cool, too). Excellent Broadway-style shows in the evenings will keep the older crowd engaged, while parades and ice skating shows will wow the whole family. The spa offers special treatments for teens.