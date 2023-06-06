Best Cruises for Tweens

Cruising with tweens -- those pre-adults who occupy the space between little kid and full-fledged teenagers -- can be tricky. Mostly in junior high or middle school, this age group is caught in the middle, too old for the structure, games and gadgets of the kids spaces -- which they (understandably) turn their nose up at -- and yet, too young for the teen talk and some activities found in teen clubs.

On lines that lack a dedicated space for 12- to 14-year-olds, they're often on their own to find peers. Sometimes they find friends on a basketball court, or a rock climbing wall, but it can also result in too much time (and money) spent in arcades, or hanging out with parents more than they, or their parents, might like.

A few cruise lines have met the challenge with activities tailored to tweens and amenities that range from dedicated clubs to spa treatments and private island adventures.

Here are four cruise lines that tweens (and the parents who love them) can enjoy. Better still: Each offers family-friendly staterooms that can accommodate growing kids who are almost the size of adults.