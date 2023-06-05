Best Disney Cruise for Kids

As you would expect, Disney Cruise Line's ships are all well suited for the brand's target audience --children between the ages of 4 and 11. But, as the line's youngest and most modern ship, Disney Fantasy offers a particularly special experience for the whole family. The ship is elegant, and there is fun for all ages at nearly every turn.

The kids clubs onboard Disney Fantasy are separated by age but located in the same space so siblings and friends traveling together will still be close to each other. The Oceaneer Club and the Oceaneer Lab are designed as a single space for children between the ages of 3 and 12, with the club featuring activities for younger children and the lab featuring activities better suited to the older set.

The spaces feature themed areas based on Disney-owned films and characters like Andy's Room (Toy Story) and Marvel's Avengers Academy, where children can interact with Avengers via a virtual game. The Oceaneer Lab even has an animator's studio and a miniature sound studio.

Though the pre-teen and teen areas aren't as elaborately themed and outfitted as the Oceaneer Club and the Oceaneer Lab, they do offer age-appropriate diversions. Edge is for pre-teens, and it's equipped with video games, karaoke machines and computers. Vibe, the teen club, is styled like a modern coffee shop with plenty of room for teens to lounge and socialize.

Of course, onboard entertainment is above and beyond what you'll find nearly anywhere else, with shows and activities featuring your kids' favorite characters and plenty of excitement to keep everyone interested. There's even a family-friendly lounge -- the D Lounge -- where everyone can gather for interactive games and activities. Character meet-and-greets are one of the most exciting aspects of a Disney cruise for children, and Mickey and friends can be spotted in public spaces throughout the ship.

Outside of the kids clubs, there is no shortage of activities and amenities for children to enjoy, including the super-popular AquaDuck waterslide, multiple swimming pools, the AquaLab spray park, theater shows featuring favorite Disney characters, a movie theater showing first-run Disney movies and more.

Disney cabins are also designed with families in mind; there are room-dividing curtains, bunkbeds and lots of storage space. Most cabins even have additional half baths.