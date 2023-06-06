St. Maarten/St. Martin

Zipline Adventure at Rockland Estate

A fun all-day destination for the whole family, Rainforest Adventures is an eco-park located on the historic Rockland Estate in Dutch St. Maarten. Tour options and shore excursions vary depending on what combination of activities is right for you and your group (double-check all height and weight requirements), but the park's crown jewel is its Flying Dutchman, a seated ride on the steepest zipline in the world. (The momentary vertigo is well worth it for the sprawling views that can be seen from various platforms around the departure point.)

Also on offer is Sentry Hill, a multifaceted zipline course; a dry inner tube activity called the Schooner Ride; and the Sky Explorer, which is the scenic lift that brings you to each activity (and can be booked individually as a tame ride).

There's a small museum as you enter, housed in a restored 18th-century plantation house, dedicated to Emilio Wilson; he was the son of a slave who worked the same grounds. We like that the park sneaks in some local history before the adrenaline hits.

Plane Watch at Maho Beach

Perhaps some of the most famous images of the island are that of its short and scenic airport landing strip. Book a cruise shore excursion that heads to the French side of the island, St. Martin, for a visit to Maho Beach. Here, visitors from all over the world congregate over sand, surf and a cold one at the Sunset Bar to watch planes fly in just overhead. Your guide should have the best advice on where to safely stand and the airline schedules so you can time your stop with one of Maho's infamous landings.

Once you've had your fill of jumbo jets, many excursions will make the most of a visit to St. Martin with a short tour through Marigot, the French capital, a stop for shopping and a break at the renowned Orient Beach. If floating in the water and only breaking for cocktails is your idea of a perfect day, many cruise lines offer shore excursions that take place on a boat docked just off Maho Beach.

More St. Maarten Shore Excursions