3. Hebridean Island Cruises

Programme: Hebridean Guest Speakers

Theme: Insights to Hebridean Princess' cruises round the Highlands & Islands of Scotland.

**Details: **On the nine-night "Treasures of Normandy and the Channel Isles" sailing departing London on 8 August 2018, Rear Admiral John Lippiett -- Chief Executive of the Mary Rose Trust -- will discuss Britain's colourful maritime history. During the 10-night "British Isles Explorer" cruise from Portland on 17 August, scientific photographers Paul and Lucy Kay will share their expertise in exploring and photographing the underwater world. Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman will be on the seven-night "Cycling over The Minch" cruise departing Oban on 9 October 2018; he will also accompany cyclists on rides on Tiree, Barra, The Uists, Raasay and on the Sleat Peninsula on Skye.

**Sample cruise:**The seven-night "Architectural Gems of Argyll and The Isles" cruise on Hebridean Princess departs Greenock on 30 October 2018. Prices from: £2,650.