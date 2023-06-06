Best Family-Friendly Cruise Ship Cabins

Choosing the right cabin is a big call under any circumstance. But choosing the perfect room (or set of rooms) for a large family or one with young children is even harder. Can you find a room with a bathtub for your little one without splurging on a suite? Can you fit a cot in your cabin if you're also using the sofa bed? Should your family of five squeeze into one room or book two adjoining cabins? Are any staterooms designed with actual families in mind?
With cruise lines introducing new cabin types with every new ship, it's hard to keep track of what your family's options are. On the plus side, there are now options for every family group -- from connecting room configurations to standard cabins with family-friendly amenities to spacious family suites that can fit five, six, eight or more.
To ensure your whole family can rest easy at sea, we've broken down the family lodging options onboard the most popular cruise lines into two types: designated family cabins (rooms or suites intended for families); and family-friendly staterooms (which anyone can book, but may have space and amenities useful for family groups). Read below to find the perfect cruise cabin for your whole crew. And for more advice on choosing the best cabin, read our tips on booking a cruise for the whole family.
Choosing the right cabin is tricky under any circumstance -- choosing the perfect room (or set of rooms) for a large family or one with young children is even harder. Can you find a room with a bathtub for your little one without splurging on a suite? Can you fit a crib in your cabin if you're also using the sofa bed? Should your family of five squeeze into one room or book two adjoining cabins? Are any cabins designed with actual families in mind?
With cruise lines introducing new cabin types with every new ship, it's hard to keep track of what your family's options even are. On the plus side, there are now options for every family group, from connecting room configurations to standard cabins with family-friendly amenities to spacious family suites that can fit five, six, eight or more.
To ensure your whole family can rest easy at sea, we've broken down the family lodging options aboard the most popular cruise lines into two types: designated family cabins (rooms or suites intended for families) and family-friendly staterooms (which anyone can book, but may have space and amenities useful for family groups). Read below to find the perfect cruise cabin for your whole crew. And for more advice on choosing the best cabin, read our tips on booking a cruise room for the whole family.
Known for high-adrenaline activities, including rock climbing, zip-lining, surf and skydiving, Royal Caribbean is catering to families with a wider range of activities and cabin categories (37 on some vessels) aboard its newer Quantum- and Oasis-class ships.
Royal Caribbean has some of the biggest family cabins in the industry, with multiple configurations.
Family Interior Staterooms:
Available on Freedom- and Oasis-class ships, these windowless rooms accommodate up to six people, with two twin beds that convert to a king, a double pullout sofa and two Pullman-style bunk beds. The Family Interior Stateroom is the least expensive option for up to six passengers.
Family Ocean View Staterooms:
Available on Radiance-, Voyager-, Freedom- and Oasis-class ships, these cabins feature a picture window and accommodate up to six people, in the same bed configurations as the Family Interiors. These cabins are in the front of the ship, which means you'll feel more motion and may not be best for family members prone to seasickness. Oasis-class ships also feature 290-square-foot Family Ocean View Staterooms with Balconies, which also sleep up to six.
Family Connected Junior Suite with Balcony:
A new suite configuration that debuted in 2014 aboard Quantum of the Seas, it's made up of three different categories of staterooms -- a junior suite, a superior balcony stateroom and a studio cabin (which can actually sleep two) -- that connect to accommodate up to 10 passengers. This is a great choice for single relatives who want to travel with the family, yet have their own space.
Royal Family Suite:
If you have more money to spend, these 560- to 580-square-foot two-bedroom suites (available aboard Voyager-, Freedom-, Oasis- and Quantum-class ships) hold eight people -- two bedrooms with two twin beds that can be pushed together for a king bed and a living area with a sofa bed that pulls out to a double bed. Two Pullman-style beds pull out from the wall and serve as upper level bunk beds. There's a veranda and two bathrooms, one with a bathtub and one with a shower.
Loft Suites:
The newer Royal Caribbean ships feature stunning two-story Loft Suites that, while not specifically geared to families, can sleep up to six with one or two bedrooms and sofas that convert to double beds. Plus, they have two bathrooms, one on each level. Aboard Oasis of the Seas, for example, the Royal Loft Suite (the largest of all lofts) connects to the adjacent Crown Loft Suite to create an enormous living space that can sleep 10.
Aqua Theater Suites:
Oasis-class ships keep families entertained with suites that overlook the Boardwalk area and AquaTheater water-based performance venue. Inside, the suite can sleep up to eight with two bedrooms, one with additional Pullman beds, and a convertible sofa; it is also has two bathrooms (one with tub), and a living and dining area. Outside, a wraparound balcony features lounge and dining areas and uncrowded viewing of the shows and scene below.
Presidential Family Suite:
This lavish suite fits 14 aboard Quantum of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas. These suites include four bathrooms (two masters and two bedrooms with twin beds convertible to kings and pull-down bunks), spacious living and dining areas, and huge balconies with alfresco dining tables, hot tubs and wet bars.
Ultimate Family Suite:
The Ultimate Family Suite on the new Symphony of the Seas has to be every child’s fantasy. At a massive 1,346 square feet and spanning two decks, the upper and lower levels are connected by a tubular orange slide. But there's more: a Lego wall, a dining table that converts to an air hockey game, an 85-inch HD TV, swinging basket chairs, table tennis, a whirlpool, a big stack of board games and a climbing maze on the balcony. A vintage-style fridge dispenses cans of Coca Cola, and there's a popcorn maker in the kitchenette. The suite, which is done out in bright shades of tangerine, aqua, pink and red, comes complete with a Royal Genie, or butler. Accommodation comprises a double bed, four bunks in a separate room (with individual TV screens) and a sofa bed, and there are two bathrooms. The suite costs from $40,000 for a week and has proven hugely popular -- and headline-grabbing -- since the ship’s launch in March 2018. Another version will follow on Spectrum of the Seas, launching in 2019, and the most popular aspects may be rolled out to other ships in a more affordable version.
Standard cabins hold a maximum of four people, but Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ships have many connecting cabins, about 25 per deck, of different configurations -- quads that connect to quads or quads to doubles. Royal Caribbean has plenty of different suite configurations that sleep four if you
simply want more space. One interesting addition aboard inside cabins on Navigator, Quantum and Anthem of the Seas is the "virtual balcony" -- window-size TV monitors playing a live feed of what's happening outside.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays and minifridges can be delivered to the cabin.
Diaper bags can be ordered for an additional fee, filled with diapers, wipes, diaper cream and a changing pad. They are delivered to your cabin (you can also order baby food and packs of diapers). With increasing fees for carry-ons and luggage, this is a huge perk if you're flying!
The laid-back line famous for "Freestyle" cruising, meaning relaxed dress codes and dining whenever and wherever you want, has also seen an increase in families onboard. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ships feature kid-size furniture in the buffet restaurants, and plenty of larger and connecting cabins.
Norwegian's newest ships -- Escape, Breakaway, Getaway and Bliss -- feature more staterooms that fit five, more connecting rooms and more studios for the single relative who wants to join in the family fun.
Family Inside:
These windowless cabins sleep up to four with two lower beds converting into a queen and two Pullman bunk beds. The one bathroom is outfitted with a shower. All family staterooms are located on Deck 12, near the Splash Academy kids club, and most of the staterooms can be turned into connecting rooms.
Family Oceanview:
Most Norwegian ships sleep four in this category, but aboard Escape, Getaway and Breakaway, this cabin sleeps five people, with two lower beds that convert to a queen, a double sofa bed and a Pullman-style bed that drops down from the wall. Family Staterooms are located near the kids clubs, teen club and kids pools. (You'll be thankful not to have to walk across the entire ship with your toddler!) The sleeping area is separated from the living area by a small closet. Family Oceanviews generally come with a bathtub.
Family Balcony:
These cabins sleep up to four with two lower beds converting into a queen and a single sofa bed and one Pullman bed. The bathroom is shower-only. Look for these near the kids club on Deck 12.
Family Mini-Suite with Balcony:
Similar to the Family Balcony but with more space, this Mini-Suite sleeps four and includes a nicer bathroom with a bathtub.
Family Suite:
These suites fit up to eight aboard Pride of America and six on the Dawn-class ships. Aboard Pride of America, Family Suites include a living room with two lower beds that convert to a queen and a double sofa bed, a separate bedroom with two lower beds that convert to a queen, and additional bedding for two more passengers. There are two bathrooms with showers and two TVs. Family Suites aboard the Dawn-class ships have only one bathroom, but it has a bathtub and a shower. Some of the family suites come with a balcony, but not all. All suites on Norwegian ships include the added perk of butler and concierge service.
Two-Bedroom Family Suite:
These suits are available on Jewel- and Dawn-class ships, as well as Pride of America. Each family suite has a living area, dining area, a separate bedroom with a queen-size bed, as well as a separate children's bedroom, a luxury bathroom with bathtub and a second bathroom with toilet, sink and shower. There's also a roomy balcony.
The Haven:
The Haven is Norwegian's exclusive-access suite area, which features a private pool and sun deck and, on some ships, a dining area and lounge. It's found on all ships except for Dawn-class ships and Pride of America. The Haven's Family Villas are like two-bedroom apartments at sea, accommodating up to six people each. Aboard some ships, including Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl, there's an additional Three Bedroom Garden Villa within the Haven that sleeps eight. Other Haven suites may not be designated for families, but can sleep four to six, or can be connected with adjacent suites for humongous living areas.
Standard cabins hold a maximum of four people. Certain cabins aboard Norwegian Dawn, Star, Sun and Jewel feature dividing curtains, to give Mum and Dad privacy after the kids have gone to sleep. Breakaway and Getaway have many connecting cabins of different configurations for larger families.
Nickelodeon channel plays on cabin TVs.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available on request.
A week's worth of diapers and wipes can be delivered to your cabin for an additional charge.
Cabins offer ample storage space, including functional box-shaped seats that double as storage.
Cabins have minifridges to store your own snacks and drinks.
Five of P&O Cruises' seven ships are family friendly: Aurora (although only until 2019, after which it becomes adults-only), Britannia, Azura, Ventura and Oceana. A new, much bigger ship joins the fleet in 2020, also aimed at families. P&O is the quintessentially British line, carrying mainly British passengers and offering some of the best children’s clubs at sea, The Reef, split into a wide range of age groups from just two to 17.
Although they're not actually designated 'family' cabins, Ventura and Azura each have two suites that work perfectly for bigger families. D105 and D106 are spacious balcony suites forward on D deck with an inside cabin and an extra bathroom incorporated. Each one sleeps six.
Although P&O Cruises does not build its ships with interconnecting doors between cabins, there are numerous possibilities for families sharing accommodation.
Many cabins on Ventura, Azura, Oceana and Britannia are suitable for three or four. A good proportion of standard twins have two extra beds that fold down from the ceiling, creating bunks, while the bigger balcony cabins, mini-suites and suites have sofa beds that convert into a double.
The ships are all different; although the amenities you get in your cabin are the same from ship to ship, the décor varies. Britannia, for example, is much more contemporary than its sisters, as the newest ship; more like a smart boutique hotel, while Ventura uses bolder colours and dark wood tones.
Generally speaking, though, outside cabins across all five ships are 137 to 181 square feet and some have fold-down beds; note that when all four beds are used, the lower berths have to be in twin, not double configuration. Balcony cabins are 178 to 237 square feet and many have two upper berths. The bigger superior deluxe balcony cabins (317 square feet, including 36 square feet of balcony) have a divider between the sleeping area and the sitting area, where the sofa bed is, and a bathtub as well as shower, which tends to be easier if you have small children. There are two TVs, too. Suites are perfect for families, if you can stretch to it, and vary from 449 to 753 square feet, with separate lounge area, balcony and a whirlpool bath.
Variations from ship to ship include:
Britannia: All the outside cabins on the flagship have a balcony. There are different combinations of family-friendly cabins. Some insides have four berths -- cosy, but economical. Outsides could come with two upper berths, a double sofa bed or a single sofa bed and just one upper berth.
Oceana: Oceana's mini suites, at 368 to 384 square feet, can accommodate four. For some reason, this is the only ship in the P&O Cruises' fleet that can provide balcony nets, for extra safety for toddlers.
Children between two and 12 receive a helium balloon, a bag of jelly beans and special brightly patterned bedding as a gift in the cabin.
Bottle warmers, sterilisers, bed rails, cots, nappy disposal units and baby baths can all be provided; ask at the time of booking.
Cunard's three grand Queens may not seem the obvious choice for families but in fact, they're surprisingly family-friendly, with children's clubs catering to two to 17-year-olds in three age bands and a night nursery for babies of six to 23 months. Each ship has a wide range of accommodation categories, although none of the cabins are specifically labelled for families.
There are three and four-berth cabins across all categories from the cheapest inside to the top Queens Grill suites. Cabins with interconnecting doors are limited to Grills class in order that already lavish suites can be made into entire apartments -- so if you were so inclined, you could, for example, bolt together four enormous Queens Grill suites forward on Queen Mary 2, two of them duplex, to create palatial 3,960 square feet of opulence. It has been done. Limited baby equipment can be provided if you ask at the time of booking.
If you have older children who are happy to sit in a posh restaurant in adult company, go for Britannia Club grade. The 269-square-foot cabins are beautiful, with soothing, contemporary décor and a balcony, and sleep three comfortably on twins and a sofa bed. The advantage of Britannia Club is that you get a dedicated table to yourselves in the Britannia Club restaurants, at which you can turn up any time.
Marella's bright, jolly ships may not be the newest to sail the seven seas but they're completely geared up to families, with everything from baby ballet classes to Captain T, a costumed character who wanders around the ship and poses for photos, and DJ school for teens. There are currently six ships in the fleet. Because they have all been acquired from other cruise lines, they’re all different in terms of configuration, although some features are common to all vessels. Note that it costs £45 to reserve a specific cabin.
Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery II both have two types of designated family suite. The Family Junior Suite on deck 8 sleeps up to six on a combination of twins and a sofa bed. There’s a big balcony and with a total of 419 square feet to play with, plenty of space for a large family.
The two marginally bigger Family Suites, also on Deck 8 and measuring 430 square feet, sleep seven in two separate rooms in a combination of twins, fold-down beds and a sofa bed. These suites have two bathrooms, great for bigger families, and a balcony.
The newest ship to join the fleet, Marella Explorer, has a slightly different configuration. Family Balcony Cabins on decks 9 and 10 are 215 square feet and sleep up to five on a double, a sofa bed and a fold-down bed, and have one bathroom with shower. There are 14 of them, with lovely aft-facing balconies for uninterrupted views over the ship's wake.
There are options for all budgets across the fleet:
Marella Celebration
Inside and outside cabins have three or four berth configuration and measure 140 to 172 square feet. Some of the bigger deluxe category, at 204 square feet, sleep three and have interconnecting doors. The suites are generously sized – 290 square feet with a sofa that converts to a third bed.
Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2
All cabin grades have some accommodation that sleeps three or four, although the smallest insides are tiny, at 129 square feet. A better bet for families are the deluxe and deluxe balcony grades, at 215 square feet, some of which have a double sofa bed. The executive suites are generously sized, at 505 square feet, and sleep four.
Marella Dream
Dream is an older ship, with fewer balcony cabins but still has plenty of accommodation that sleeps four. There are 11 suites, all of which are easily big enough for a family of four, from 376 square feet to 430 square feet.
Marella Explorer
The Balcony Cabins on decks 9, 10 and 12 can sleep three or four and are 172 square feet, whereas the posher Junior Suite Cabin is bigger, at 236 square feet although this one only sleeps three.
Marella Spirit
The elderly Spirit doesn’t have any cabins dedicated to families but there are possibilities. Several of the deluxe balcony cabins are interconnecting and at 215 square feet each, you'd have plenty of space for a family of four. Several of the spacious deluxe cabins on decks 6, 7 and 8, at 204 square feet are also interconnecting. Fold down beds are available in most other cabin grades.
Baby cots are provided free of charge if you ask at the time of booking.
Until recently, CMV has aimed its classic, affordable ships firmly at adults but, noticing a trend in multigenerational cruising, has launched a series of family-friendly cruises on two of its ships, Columbus and Magellan. Being older ships, these have a wide range of cabin grades, many of which have third and fourth upper berths. The most basic cabins are, however, a tight fit for two, let alone four.
Columbus The Premium Twin Ocean View cabins are a reasonable 188 square feet and conveniently located for the pool and the Plantation Bistro, the buffet restaurant. Several of these have fold-down third or fourth berths. The top cabins are enormous. A Junior Balcony Suite Ocean View is a whopping 372 square feet with bright, contemporary décor and a sofa bed that can sleep two kids.
Magellan Most of the lower grade cabin categories have third and fourth berths although these are pretty cosy, at 144 to 171 square feet, particularly if you're grandparents sharing with grandchildren and aren’t necessarily used to living on top of one another. The Junior, Deluxe and Royal Suites all have an additional sofa bed that can sleep two – but the Queen-sized beds in these are fixed, so can’t convert to twins. These suites are 280 square feet for Junior Suites and 295 square feet for the rest.