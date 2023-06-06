Best Family-Friendly Cruise Ship Cabins

Royal Caribbean

Known for high-adrenaline activities, including rock climbing, zip-lining, surf and skydiving, Royal Caribbean is catering to families with a wider range of activities and cabin categories (37 on some vessels) aboard its newer Quantum- and Oasis-class ships.

Family Cabins

Royal Caribbean has some of the biggest family cabins in the industry, with multiple configurations.

Family Interior Staterooms:

Available on Freedom- and Oasis-class ships, these windowless rooms accommodate up to six people, with two twin beds that convert to a king, a double pullout sofa and two Pullman-style bunk beds. The Family Interior Stateroom is the least expensive option for up to six passengers.

Family Ocean View Staterooms:

Available on Radiance-, Voyager-, Freedom- and Oasis-class ships, these cabins feature a picture window and accommodate up to six people, in the same bed configurations as the Family Interiors. These cabins are in the front of the ship, which means you'll feel more motion and may not be best for family members prone to seasickness. Oasis-class ships also feature 290-square-foot Family Ocean View Staterooms with Balconies, which also sleep up to six.

Family Connected Junior Suite with Balcony:

A new suite configuration that debuted in 2014 aboard Quantum of the Seas, it's made up of three different categories of staterooms -- a junior suite, a superior balcony stateroom and a studio cabin (which can actually sleep two) -- that connect to accommodate up to 10 passengers. This is a great choice for single relatives who want to travel with the family, yet have their own space.

Royal Family Suite:

If you have more money to spend, these 560- to 580-square-foot two-bedroom suites (available aboard Voyager-, Freedom-, Oasis- and Quantum-class ships) hold eight people -- two bedrooms with two twin beds that can be pushed together for a king bed and a living area with a sofa bed that pulls out to a double bed. Two Pullman-style beds pull out from the wall and serve as upper level bunk beds. There's a veranda and two bathrooms, one with a bathtub and one with a shower.

Loft Suites:

The newer Royal Caribbean ships feature stunning two-story Loft Suites that, while not specifically geared to families, can sleep up to six with one or two bedrooms and sofas that convert to double beds. Plus, they have two bathrooms, one on each level. Aboard Oasis of the Seas, for example, the Royal Loft Suite (the largest of all lofts) connects to the adjacent Crown Loft Suite to create an enormous living space that can sleep 10.

Aqua Theater Suites:

Oasis-class ships keep families entertained with suites that overlook the Boardwalk area and AquaTheater water-based performance venue. Inside, the suite can sleep up to eight with two bedrooms, one with additional Pullman beds, and a convertible sofa; it is also has two bathrooms (one with tub), and a living and dining area. Outside, a wraparound balcony features lounge and dining areas and uncrowded viewing of the shows and scene below.

Presidential Family Suite:

This lavish suite fits 14 aboard Quantum of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas. These suites include four bathrooms (two masters and two bedrooms with twin beds convertible to kings and pull-down bunks), spacious living and dining areas, and huge balconies with alfresco dining tables, hot tubs and wet bars.

Ultimate Family Suite:

The Ultimate Family Suite on the new Symphony of the Seas has to be every child’s fantasy. At a massive 1,346 square feet and spanning two decks, the upper and lower levels are connected by a tubular orange slide. But there's more: a Lego wall, a dining table that converts to an air hockey game, an 85-inch HD TV, swinging basket chairs, table tennis, a whirlpool, a big stack of board games and a climbing maze on the balcony. A vintage-style fridge dispenses cans of Coca Cola, and there's a popcorn maker in the kitchenette. The suite, which is done out in bright shades of tangerine, aqua, pink and red, comes complete with a Royal Genie, or butler. Accommodation comprises a double bed, four bunks in a separate room (with individual TV screens) and a sofa bed, and there are two bathrooms. The suite costs from $40,000 for a week and has proven hugely popular -- and headline-grabbing -- since the ship’s launch in March 2018. Another version will follow on Spectrum of the Seas, launching in 2019, and the most popular aspects may be rolled out to other ships in a more affordable version.

Family-Friendly Cabins

Standard cabins hold a maximum of four people, but Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ships have many connecting cabins, about 25 per deck, of different configurations -- quads that connect to quads or quads to doubles. Royal Caribbean has plenty of different suite configurations that sleep four if you

simply want more space. One interesting addition aboard inside cabins on Navigator, Quantum and Anthem of the Seas is the "virtual balcony" -- window-size TV monitors playing a live feed of what's happening outside.

Nice Touches

Complimentary Pack 'n Plays and minifridges can be delivered to the cabin.

Diaper bags can be ordered for an additional fee, filled with diapers, wipes, diaper cream and a changing pad. They are delivered to your cabin (you can also order baby food and packs of diapers). With increasing fees for carry-ons and luggage, this is a huge perk if you're flying!