Best Luxury Cruise Lines for Couples

Seabourn Cruises: For Foodies

Few luxury cruise lines possess Seabourn's culinary bragging rights -- a partnership with world-famous chef Thomas Keller. Yes, that Thomas Keller, of New York's Per Se and Napa Valley's French Laundry. This top toque offers his only restaurant at sea, The Grill by Thomas Keller, aboard Seabourn ships. (Unlike when dining at top-dollar Per Se and French Laundry, dinner onboard is complimentary. However, due to its enormous popularity, passengers can dine here just once per cruise.)

A modern take on an old-school steakhouse, The Grill utilizes the same primo ingredients Keller insists upon for his restaurants ashore, such as the marvelous Maytag blue cheese and juicy Snake River Farms beef. It's a date night to remember.

Feast, also, on Keller's cuisine in the most romantic Restaurant, where on select nights, four such specialties are offered. Count sophisticated plates -- like buckwheat gnocchi with tamari-glazed shiitake mushrooms, golden beets, savoy cabbage and yuzu -- as highlights. Find more Thomas Keller dishes during special theme nights in the Colonnade; tuck into classic comfort fare, like luscious barbecued ribs, served family-style, so you can share with your sweetie.

Keller's culinary footprint also rules at the poolside Patio Grill. Take a snack break from sun worshipping on a double lounger and order the much loved signature Napa burger and artisanal "Yountwurst." And with Keller's current partnership in a caviar company, Seabourn now serves Regiis Ova, co-founded by Keller. Foodies should love the complimentary Siberian Reserve, which can be served to couples in their suite, on private verandas -- wherever you fancy.