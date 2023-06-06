Cabo San Lucas

Land's End Catamaran Sail (Los Arcos)

The rock formations at the tip of the Baja Peninsula are renowned worldwide, and a catamaran sail is a way to get up close and personal with them. Called Los Arcos (The Arches), these towering rocks straddle two bodies of water, the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. The scenic drive portion is short and takes visitors to a cliff-top restaurant with magnificent views over Land's End, Los Arcos and the Sea of Cortez.

This tour is suitable for almost everyone, although because there are some stairs at the restaurant, it's not suited to guests in wheelchairs. It's also the best way to get a sense of the magnificence of Los Arcos. As appealing as they are from a distance, they are truly awe-inspiring close-up.

Whale Watching by Zodiac

If you are adventurous and lucky enough to be in Cabo San Lucas during whale-watching season (mid-December to mid-March), this is the tour to take. You can find other whale-watching tours with larger vessels, but for a personalized experience, the Zodiacs and their guides provide the best option. (Zodiacs are inflatable boats that hold a small number of passengers, usually a maximum of 15).

Captains take the boats a safe distance into the Sea of Cortez or the Pacific and find gray and humpback whales during their birthing season. With luck, you will see the blow spouts of whales right from your cruise ship as you sail through this region, but to get within a couple of hundred feet of these creatures, at sea level, and watch them swim, jump and cavort, is an amazing experience.

Note that children younger than 7 are not allowed, and boarding/disembarking is very difficult for completely non-mobile guests.