Best Months to Cruise the Caribbean

January/February

**Why: **Come for Carnival, and to replace wintry conditions in Blighty with tropical sunshine in the Caribbean.

Pricing: January and February can be extremely budget-friendly with cruises from as little as £50 per person, per night, for US-based lines (think Carnival and Royal Caribbean). It’s a little more costly for UK favourites P&O Cruises and Marella, because flights are included in the price of your fare. Expect to pay in the region of £1,500 - £1,600 for a seven-night sailing with flights and transfers included and £1,700 - £1,900 for a 14-night voyage with P&O Cruises. Marella offers slightly cheaper fares -- starting from £1,283 for a seven-night sailing -- and with all-inclusive sailings (tips and alcohol), the overall cost of your cruise can be substantially less.

**Temperature: **Highs in the late 20s in the Southern Caribbean, with lows typically no cooler than the 15-16C in places like the Bahamas or Cuba. February is one of the best times of year to travel to the Caribbean, as temperatures are generally pleasant and rainfall is low, especially for the Eastern Caribbean.

Rainfall/sea conditions: January is the beginning of the dry season, with very little rain in Nassau, Bahamas or Kingston, Jamaica.

What to pack: Despite alluringly warm forecasts for the islands you're visiting, don't forget to dress and pack for the weather you're sailing away from (and travelling back into once you return).

Festivals: Carnival, like Mardi Gras, is celebrated across many islands on Ash Wednesday, which typically falls in February, but depending on the year it could be in March. Check your calendar. (It's also worth noting that some islands celebrate Carnival during other times of year.)

Watch out for: Even though hurricane season has officially ended, winter storms in the Atlantic can roll out to sea causing rough waters. Have remedies on hand if you're easily seasick.