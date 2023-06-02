Mediterranean Cruises in January/February

If you're looking for an alternative to the throngs of tourists in the Caribbean, join the Europeans who snowbird to the Canary Islands this time of year. Mediterranean departures in January and February typically sail from Barcelona to Tenerife, Palma de Mallorca and other ports around Spain and also Italy. You'll avoid (some) crowds and cruise cheaply; transatlantic airfare might also be reduced during these seasonally "off-peak" travel months.

Pricing: There are plenty of deals to be had in the Mediterranean during the first two months of the year. You can spend £65 per person, per night, on a number of weeklong or 10-night sailings from lines including Norwegian and MSC Cruises.

Temperature: Even in the dead of winter, average temperatures in the Canary Islands rarely dip below 21C. Barcelona is a bit cooler -- expect a high of about 15c and lows dipping to 9-10C.

Rainfall/sea conditions: Unfortunately, winter brings extremely rough seas to the Mediterranean; anticipate strong winds and storms, especially around the Bay of Biscay (western coast of France into Spain). On the plus side, there is very little rainfall in the Canary Islands and even in Barcelona during this time of year.

Festivals: Carnival -- typically held in February, before Lent -- is one of the largest festivals in the world, and Venice is the place to celebrate. Venice is featured on a handful of world cruise itineraries this time of year, but celebrations are observed in many places globally, including Barcelona.

Word of advice: As in most destinations this time of year, winter storms can throw a wrench in an otherwise relaxing cruise holiday. Be prepared to endure a little "weather" as a caveat to lower fares.