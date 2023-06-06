St. Lucia

No one can mistake this island for any other -- Gros Piton and Petit Piton, sheer volcanic spires rising 2,618 and 2,438 feet above the sea, serve as the iconic landmarks. St. Lucia is an island that cherishes its history and traditions, making efforts to preserve its way of life and to ensure an ecological balance while catering to visitors.

Take a hike to remote Cas en Bas beach, explore the island's sweet chocolate culture (and make your own!), or cruise to the village of Soufriere by catamaran. While Castries -- where the cruise ships dock -- is a fairly large city and the island's business center, the more intriguing parts of St. Lucia encompass its small villages, rainforest, beautiful beaches and stunning resorts.

Soufriere by Land and Sea

This tour takes you on a drive to the town of Soufriere on the south end of the island, where you'll encounter the majestic Pitons. Along the way you stop at the top of Mount Fortune for great views. After a visit in Soufriere, you'll head to Sulphur Springs, "the world's only drive-in volcano." You can actually see the steam rising from the craters as you walk between the sulfur springs. Local lore claims that the fumes are medicinal and will benefit your body and soul (we've as yet been unable to verify this, but we know it's relaxing).

Also nearby is the Diamond Mineral Baths, commissioned by Louis XVI to soothe and restore French soldiers who were defending the West Indies in the late 18th century. The Diamond Mineral Baths Waterfall changes colors during the day, going from green to yellow to black and back again. A buffet lunch of Creole delicacies -- perhaps local rotis (a wrap filled with curried meat and vegetables) or lamb, beef or chicken pepperpot -- is followed by a boat trip back to Castries and the ship, stopping along the way for a swim. (Some of the trips are reverse itinerary, going by boat first). Note: There is one area that requires walking on uneven steps, and most of the stops are not wheelchair accessible.