Best Travel Toiletries for Those Who Hate No-Name Cruise Shampoo

BYO Toiletry Containers

Most travellers we know don't like to change up their cleaning routines when they cruise, plus many of the best products don't come in travel-friendly sizes. The solution? Pick up some reusable, TSA-sized containers and pour, scoop or squeeze your beauty favourites into smaller sizes to fit into your hand luggage or stash in your suitcase. The most popular option are Humangear's GoToobs, which come in three sizes. (The largest is still a carry-on friendly 3 oz.) If you want cylindrical options for makeup, creams or even pills, check out Vipfan's four-piece PBA-free Travel Bottles.

Cruise Critic is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by promoting and linking to Amazon.com.