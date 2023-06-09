Best Winter Cruise Destinations

Galapagos

Why: The Galapagos cruise season runs year-round, but if you're looking to escape the cold weather at home, why not tick off this bucket list destination at the same time? Other reasons the Galapagos is a great winter cruise destination (it's actually summer in the Galapagos) are the calmer seas and excellent underwater visibility you find during these months, which make for great snorkelling. December through February are also mating season for turtles, tortoises and sea lions, so lots of opportunities for wildlife spotting. You've got a few options when it comes to Galapagos cruises, from tiny 16-passenger boats to the 98-passenger Celebrity Xpedition cruise ship.

When to Go: Which winter month you choose to visit the Galapagos can depend on how much you want to spend as well as what type of wildlife you want to experience. Late December to January is part of the destination's high season, so you'll find the highest prices and more crowds. If you want to save a little money -- remember the Galapagos is always expensive -- wait until February or March for your cruise. Late December and January are when green turtles are laying their eggs; from February to April many of the islands' land birds, sea lions, sea turtles and tortoises are breeding; and March when the baby green turtles and giant tortoises begin hatching.

Photo taken by Cruise Critic Member Christine311 on a Celebrity Xpedition cruise