Best Wrinkle-Free Travel Clothes for Your Next Cruise

Raise your hand if you're tired of having to iron your clothes on holiday. Cruising is supposed to be hassle-free -- and that includes the moment you unpack. Whether you're a folder or a roller, rest assured these five clothing items will be ready to wear, as soon as they come out of your suitcase.
This simple jersey dress is available in 20 colour shades, plus three patterned styles. One of those packing perks is that items such as this simple dress stay free of wrinkles; it's ready to wear as soon as you unpack it. What's more is that it can be worn dressed down during the day or throw on some heels and accessories to dress up at night.
They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but we think this blouse is the best friend you never knew you needed. Made of a cotton performance fabric, the "Taylor" by Foxcroft stays crisp and wrinkle-free, even while you sweat. Choose from myriad solid colours that match with everything, and enjoy practical features such as a tailored-seam finish, stylish collar and a fitted shape that doesn't expose your undergarments.
For many men, it can be hard to find a pair of chinos that not only fit well, but also remain wrinkle-free throughout the day. This straight-fit pair by Amazon's own Goodthreads is an exception. Made of a non-iron fabric comprised of cotton and elastane, these pants are comfortable and easy to care for, and can be worn either casually or dressed up for formal night. Pair them with a T-shirt, collared shirt or button-down dress shirt to achieve your desired look.
Whether on a walking city tour or dining in a specialty restaurant, men will love this versatile button-down shirt and its wrinkle-resistant, and stain- and soil-repellent qualities. The combed cotton and polyester fabric is lightweight, comfortable and perhaps best of all, does not necessitate any ironing. Solid earth tones complemented by a chambray neckband, yoke and cuffs also give it a stylish flair.
Cruise Critic is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
Whether on a walking city tour or dining in a specialty restaurant, men will love this versatile button-down shirt and its wrinkle-resistant, and stain- and soil-repellent qualities. The combed cotton and polyester fabric is lightweight, comfortable and perhaps best of all, does not necessitate any ironing. Solid earth tones complemented by a chambray neckband, yoke and cuffs also give it a stylish flair.