  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

BlueIguana Tequila Bar on Carnival Cruise Line (Plus Menu)

Ashley Kosciolek
Contributor

If you're looking for a lively poolside watering hole, Carnival Cruise Line's BlueIguana Bar might be just the thing. Located on the lido deck, this Mexican-themed bar offers a menu of drinks to complement the complimentary tacos and burritos found at the adjacent BlueIguana Cantina.

Ambiance

The BlueIguana Tequila Bar comprises a counter and seating area with a tile floor, wooden barstools and colorful wooden accents. The laidback atmosphere welcomes those in bathing suits during breaks between sunbathing and swimming. Bartenders are friendly, helpful and happy to suggest popular drinks if you just can't decide what to order.

Drinks

As befits any "south of the border" bar, BlueIguana specializes in tequila beverages and Mexican beers like Dos Equis, Modelo Especial and Corona. It also features cocktails, mocktails, soda and water. For a bit of fun, frozen margaritas can be ordered in yard-long or twisty glasses; groups can take advantage of margaritas and spiked lemonade sold by the pitcher.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

Drinks are charged to onboard accounts on an a la carte basis. Prices range from $1.25 for bottled water to nearly $30 for a 101-ounce "tube" of beer; mixed drinks are also available and start in the $9 range. A 15 percent gratuity is automatically added to all purchases.

Ships

The BlueIguana Tequila Bar can be found on the following ships:

  • Carnival Breeze

  • Carnival Conquest

  • Carnival Dream

  • Carnival Ecstasy

  • Carnival Elation

  • Carnival Fantasy

  • Carnival Fascination

  • Carnival Freedom

  • Carnival Glory

  • Carnival Horizon

  • Carnival Imagination

  • Carnival Inspiration

  • Carnival Legend

  • Carnival Liberty

  • Carnival Magic

  • Carnival Miracle

  • Carnival Panorama

  • Carnival Paradise

  • Carnival Pride

  • Carnival Sensation

  • Carnival Spirit

  • Carnival Splendor

  • Carnival Sunrise

  • Carnival Sunshine

  • Carnival Valor

  • Carnival Vista

See photos of the BlueIguana Tequila Bar on Carnival Vista.

Explore Carnival Cruises

Updated August 21, 2018
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind a Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsMediterranean Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Policy