Bonsai Sushi Menu and Bonsai Teppanyaki Menu

*Note: [This Bonsai Sushi menu is a sample from Carnival Vista](https://images.r.cruisecritic.com/pdfs/bonsai-sushi-menu-vista.pdf) and might vary by ship or itinerary. The Bonsai Teppanyaki menu sample is from Carnival Horizon and also might vary.*

You'll find a variety of menu items at Carnival's Bonsai Sushi, including appetizers, main dishes and even desserts, all priced a la carte. Starters include green salads, edamame and miso soup.

Diners can order sushi rolls as a main course or order a small roll if they want to try more than one. Other options include bamboo skewers of beef, chicken or pork and sushi and sashimi rolls of shrimp, yellowfin tuna or amberjack.

In some versions of the restaurant, Japanese food aficionados will discover ramen or udon noodle bowls with piping hot dashi broth and the option to include beef, chicken, mushrooms, egg or tempura vegetables. One of the most popular menu items is the tempura roll.

The smaller Bonsai Sushi Express, which is a limited-seating restaurant available on only some ships, offers a similar but slightly narrower menu.

Dessert choices include tempura green tea ice cream or yuzu custard with kombu rice. The Bonsai Teppanyaki menu includes filet mignon, shrimp, salmon, lobster and chicken. You get a meal and a show, with chefs entertaining guests with knife tricks and other joyful antics.

All entrees are served with fried rice. Dessert is a six-slot bento box, with items like green tea ice cream and a gooey chocolate cake bite.

At both full-service restaurants, a complete bar menu runs the gamut from wine and beer to sake and cocktails.