The Brooklyn Cruise Terminal opened in 2006 in New York City. Also known as the Red Hook terminal (it’s located in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood), this NYC cruise terminal handles nearly 50 ships and 250,000 passengers annually with just one pier.
Read on for our breakdown of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, including address information, directions, services, and more.
72 Bowne Street Brooklyn, NY 11231
Brooklyn Cruise Terminal has one cruise berth, Pier 12, where Princess Cruises and Cunard Line dock.
If you’re taking a car to the cruise terminal, you’ll enter from the Bowne and Imlay Street intersection. Parking is on the south side of the terminal entrance (Brooklyn Pier 12) at 72 Imlay Street, overlooking the Statue of Liberty.
From Manhattan and Points North: Take the Battery Tunnel (I-478-E) into Brooklyn. Continue onto the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W) and immediately take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) on the right hand side onto the service road.
Stay to the left and make a left U-turn at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue with Clinton Street/9th Street, then continue west along the westbound Hamilton Avenue service road. Continue on the service road to its end at Van Brunt Street. Turn left at Van Brunt Street, travel two blocks, then turn right onto Bowne Street to enter the Cruise Port Terminal.
From Long Island and Points East: Take the Long Island Expressway west to the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278-W, just after Exit 18 Maurice Avenue) and take Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue) onto the service road.
Stay to the left and make a left U-turn at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue with Clinton Street/9th Street, then continue west along the westbound Hamilton Avenue service road. Continue on the service road to its end at Van Brunt Street. Turn left at Van Brunt Street, travel two blocks, then turn right onto Bowne Street to enter the Cruise Port Terminal.
From New Jersey and Points South and West: Take the New Jersey Turnpike north to Exit 13. Cross the Goethals Bridge to I-278, Staten Island Expressway, and cross the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn. Continue north on Gowanus/BQE and exit at Exit 26 (Hamilton Avenue).
After the exit, go down the ramp all the way to Van Brunt Street, make a left turn on Van Brunt and travel two blocks, turning right onto Bowne Street to enter the terminal.
When you arrive at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, follow the signs for parking adjacent to the terminal. Parking opens based on each ship's estimated time at the port but is usually accessible from mid-morning to evening.
The cost of parking varies, depending on your duration parked in the lot. You'll pay your parking fee when you arrive back at the port before exiting. Payments can be made with Mastercard, Visa or American Express. Cash is not accepted. There are rates for short-term (four hours) and overnight (up to 24 hours) parking. Visit NYCruise for up-to-date parking rates.
Plenty of spots are available, including handicapped parking. The parking area is also patrolled by security. Be sure to keep both your parking and cruise tickets with you as you need them to access the lot.
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark International Airport (EWR) are the closest airports to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Taxis are readily available from each airport along with rideshare options, like Uber and Lyft.
LaGuardia is roughly 40 minutes away, Newark is about 45 minutes and JFK is approximately 55 minutes from the terminal. Always factor in additional time if you're traveling during rush hour.
If you’re using public transportation, most major hubs will require both a subway and bus ride. Note that almost any route will also require walking and that travel times will be long. Unless you are traveling with nothing more than a light carry-on, or your budget is extremely tight, public transit is not recommended as it involves many transfers and unpredictable travel times.
Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) Bus: From the Port Authority Bus Terminal Station on 42nd Street in Manhattan, take the A or C train to Jay Street/MetroTech Station. Walk two minutes to the corner of Jay and Fulton Street to pick up the B61 (Park Slope 20 St.) bus.
Ride the bus for 13 stops (about 18 minutes) and get off at the Van Brunt/Verona St. stop. Walk about eight minutes to the cruise terminal. This route takes about an hour, depending on traffic.
Subway: From midtown, take the F train toward Coney Island from the 42nd Street/Bryant Park subway station. Go 13 stops (about 25 minutes) to the Smith/9th Street station. Change here to the B77 bus. Take the bus to Conover and Dikeman Street. Then, walk about eight minutes to the terminal entrance.
All nearby airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark International Airport (EWR), offer taxi services. Taxicabs are available from LGA and JFK and charge a standard metered fee. Local taxi companies offer rides from EWR and pricing depends on the company.
Rideshare services, like Uber and Lyft, are an alternative to cabs. These options are available for pickup from JFK, EWR and LGA.
Both of these rideshare services are available from just about anywhere in the city, including a ride from a hotel or attraction to or from the cruise terminal.
This NYC cruise terminal is located in the Red Hook neighborhood, where you can find several restaurants and cafes along Van Brunt St., a five-minute walk from the terminal. You'll find a park with Statue of Liberty views about the same distance from the Red Hook cruise terminal.
A little further from Brooklyn Cruise Terminal are several other neighborhoods with attractions and conveniences. Park Slope is a residential area with boutiques, bars and restaurants about a 15-minute drive away. The Columbia Street Waterfront District is dotted with small parks, restaurants and boutiques and is just under a 10-minute drive from the terminal.
Penn Station and Grand Central Station are the closest Amtrak train stations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. From either Penn Station or Grand Central, expect a 30-minute cab ride (or an hour on public transit) to this NYC cruise terminal.
Be sure to request wheelchair service with your cruise line agent since you can’t do so with the terminal.
Porters are available on-site to assist with luggage during embarkation and disembarkation.
Restrooms are available before the entrance to the cruise terminal, before and after security screening, before check-in and in the boarding lounge.
Currently, there is no Wi-Fi available at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
The Red Hook terminal's boarding lounge is located directly after check-in with seating available for passengers.
Below, we’ll share a couple more helpful tips about the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
Luggage Information Passengers arriving by private car should be dropped off with their luggage at the terminal curb. Note that there are no luggage storage lockers at the terminal for passengers.
Hotels Near Brooklyn Cruise Terminal There are only a couple of hotels within walking distance of the terminal, though both Downtown Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan have numerous hotel options of all stripes within an easy taxi ride of the terminal. To find hotels closest to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, use 11231 as the search ZIP code.