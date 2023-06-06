Cafe Jardin on P&O Cruises (Plus Menu)

For a meal in a bistro-style atmosphere with an Italian-influenced menu, don't miss Cafe Jardin, a speciality restaurant aboard P&O Cruises' Oceana.

Originally backed by renowned chef Marco Pierre White, the venue now operates without the tie-in, serving breakfast, lunch and extra-fee dinner every day.

Ambiance

Set on Deck 8, overlooking the ship's busy (and often noisy) atrium area, Cafe Jardin isn't necessarily peaceful, but the decor is whimsical -- best described as "Alice in Wonderland" meets French sidewalk cafe -- and the food is impressive.

Granite tabletops boast chequerboard patterns, and teal wrought iron is accented by hints of coral. Tables can be arranged to accommodate larger groups, but two-tops are also available. Seating is a mix of chairs and comfy couches. Combined with strong overhead lighting, windows on either side make the space feel bright and airy.

Meals

During breakfast, passengers will find buffet-style items like smoothies, fruit, cold cuts, cheese, bread, and assorted pastries. Other menu items include a smoked bacon and roasted tomato panini, buttermilk pancakes and vegetarian options like Mediterranean baked eggs and a baked baguette with halloumi and veggies. Lunch features items including minestrone soup, caprese baked Portobello mushroom, a mozzarella beef burger, thin crust pizza and calzones.

For dinner, cruisers can expect small plates and sharing boards (think bruschetta, tiger prawns with Tuscan sausage and a cheese board), as well as large plates like a sea bass fillet; pork Milanese; beef osso bucco; and mozzarella, basil and tomato ravioli hearts. Diners can choose any three mini-desserts from a list of six that includes a poached peach with marzipan, orange blossom polenta cake, ice cream and a cannoli pastry. A drinks menu offers a selection of wine (including flights), cocktails, beers and ciders for an added fee.

Reservations are recommended.

Price

Dining at Cafe Jardin costs £8.50 per person for dinner, but breakfast and lunch are complimentary.

Cafe Jardin Menu

Please note that these are sample menus only and subject to change at any time.

Cafe Jardin on P&O Cruises

Which Ships Have Cafe Jardin?

Cafe Jardin is found on the following ships: