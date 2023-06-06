One of the biggest questions raised frequently in the US travel industry is this: Can Americans travel to Cuba? That's because the past decade saw the more-than-sixty-year travel embargo to Cuba eased just long enough for some lucky Americans to have enjoyed cruises to Cuba, both on specialty cruise lines and even on mainstream lines.

However, the short window of opportunity closed on June 5, 2019, when U.S. policy changes again blocked tourist travel to Cuba.

Travel to Cuba from, or transiting through the United States by any person considered to be under U.S. jurisdiction (which includes U.S. citizens located anywhere, as well as anyone located in the U.S., regardless of citizenship) must abide by the regulations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), under the Department of Treasury.

As of June of 2022, those regulations allow twelve types of general travel authorizations, but retain the restriction on travel strictly for tourist activities.

Here are some things Americans should know about the status of sailing to this long off-limits country.