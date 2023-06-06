In a bygone era of cruising, passengers would show their appreciation for crew member service by tipping those who went above and beyond, much like in a restaurant ashore. These days, if cruise gratuities aren't prepaid, most non-luxury lines automatically add tips of anywhere from £5 to £10 per person, per day (or up to $20 for some US lines), to passengers' shipboard accounts, usually depending on the type of cabin in which passengers are booked. Exceptions to this are Marella Cruises and P&O Cruises, two lines that don’t add prepaid cruise gratuities or expect tipping.

Most lines -- with the exception of Norwegian Cruise Line, which requires cruisers to file a reimbursement request after the cruise ends -- allow passengers to adjust or remove automatic tips by visiting the front desk. But just because you can remove gratuities doesn't mean you should. Below, we explore the pros and cons of tipping versus not tipping on a cruise and consider times when passengers might or might not think about removing cruise auto-gratuities.