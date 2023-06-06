Cape Liberty Cruise Port Directions

From Exit 14A: Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about two minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Drive for about five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.

From the North: Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 South to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow the signs for Route 440 South. Proceed for about four minutes and make a left into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. The cruise terminal is straight ahead after a five-minute drive.

From the South: Take the New Jersey Turnpike/I-95 North to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

From the West, via I-80: Take I-80 East to I-95 South to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike south to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

From the West, via I-78: Take I-78 East directly to the New Jersey Turnpike. Take the turnpike east to Exit 14A/Bayonne. Follow directions above from Exit 14A.

From the East/Staten Island/Long Island: Take the Verrazano Narrows Bridge into Staten Island. Take I-278 West to Route 440 North to and over the Bayonne Bridge. Continue on Route 440 North approximately six minutes. Make a right into the Bayonne Ocean Terminal. Continue for five minutes and the cruise terminal will be straight ahead.