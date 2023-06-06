The cost for a la carte extra-fee beverages like juice and soda can quickly add up on a cruise, particularly if you're traveling with children. Bottomless Bubbles takes some of the guesswork out of your final bill, offering unlimited nonalcoholic, non-coffee fountain beverages to package-holders for a set daily price.

What It Is

Carnival's all-you-can-drink soda and juice package, Bottomless Bubbles, features unlimited fountain soda (16 ounces) and juice (10 ounces) to those who pay for the privilege. It can be purchased at any pool bar, casino bar or lobby bar onboard or online prior to sailing. Sometimes dedicated tables are set up throughout the ship on embarkation day to facilitate signups. Colored stickers placed on passengers' keycards designate those who are part of the program.

Whether or not the package is worth the cost depends solely on the number of qualifying beverages you consume. For example, if you only drink one Coke a day, it doesn't make financial sense to splurge on Bottomless Bubbles. Consider, too, whether your itinerary has lots of sea days, when you'll be onboard and thirsty, or is port-intensive, meaning you'll be off the ship a lot and only able to use your package mornings and evenings.

Know the rules before you sign up. Packages apply for the duration of the sailing, and they cannot be shared. (Only one drink per card can be ordered at a time to ensure passengers aren't snagging extra drinks for those who don't have the package.) Bottomless Bubbles does not apply to drinks ordered through room service or on Carnival's private islands.

Price

Carnival's Bottomless Bubbles is available at a cost of $9.50 per adult, per day, and $6.95 per child (up to 17 years), per day. (For a weeklong cruise, it would cost $66.50 per adult and $48.65 per child, not including a 15-percent gratuity, which is added to all package purchases.) If the package is used in U.S. waters, applicable state and local taxes will also apply.

Ships

Bottomless Bubbles can be found on all ships in the Carnival fleet.