When it comes to Carnival, bars and cruising go hand in hand. Combine the "Fun Ship" vibe and a plethora of places to imbibe with all-you-can-drink packages, and you've got the makings of a good time. But with all of the ships in the fleet and all of the drinking venues on each, how can you keep everything straight? We're here to help with this list of Carnival cruise bars.

Alchemy Bar

Alchemy Bar is one of Carnival's most popular watering holes. Added to most ships during the line's Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades over the past several years, it features concoctions that aim to cure whatever ails you, or you can create your own. Cocktails are served by bartenders in white lab coats.

Ships: All ships, with the exception of Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Splendor

Atrium Bar

Carnival's onboard atriums are the hubs of ship life, often encompassing passenger services, seating areas, live performances and, of course, bars that serve as the perfect location to grab a cold one while you're passing through or to linger and watch the world go by.

Ships: All ships

BlueIguana Tequila Bar

The BlueIguana Tequila Bar, located on the pool deck, next to the BlueIguana Cantina on most ships, is a complement to (or, in some cases, a friendly rival of) the adjacent RedFrog Rum Bar. BlueIguana is the ideal spot for Mexican beer and, as its name suggests, a variety of tequila-based drinks.

Ships: All Carnival ships, except Carnival Splendor

Casino Bar

Although each casino bar has a different name that varies by ship, it's located on the casino floor, offering drinks to anyone who likes a beverage with his or her blackjack.

Ships: All ships

Havana Bar

The Havana Bar, reminiscent of old-world Cuba, brings the Latin heat with Cuban coffees, daiquiris, mojitos and drinks with fun names like the Papa Doble. At night, it's also a great place to visit for dancing into the wee hours.

Ships: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Vista

Library Bar

This unique half-bar, half-library provides a relaxing spot for a good book and glass of wine via self-serve wine dispensers.

Ships: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Vista

Piano Bar

For cruisers who prefer group sing-alongs to karaoke, Carnival's piano bars are just the thing. Join a live pianist who plays familiar songs that will make just about anyone want to bust out the chorus while enjoying an alcoholic libation.

Ships: All ships

RedFrog Pub

Carnival's RedFrog Pub originally debuted on Carnival Magic in 2011, bringing with it the line's first branded beer, ThirstyFrog Red. Since then, the Margaritaville-esque pub -- complete with live music and games like foosball -- has made its way to other ships in the fleet, including Carnival Vista, where the venue also houses its own brewery. Small pub-grub bites are also available for a fee.

Ships: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Magic, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Valor and Carnival Vista

RedFrog Rum Bar

An offshoot of the RedFrog Pub, the RedFrog Rum Bar serves as an open-air pool deck bar, featuring Carnival's signature microbrew, ThirstyFrog Red, and a selection of mixed drinks, many of them involving -- you guessed it -- rum. Passengers will find it located on the pool deck, usually next to Guy's Burger Joint and across from the BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

Ships: All ships except Carnival Fascination, Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Victory

SkyBox Sports Bar

Carnival's sports bars are the perfect places to get up-to-the-minute sports scores and watch live games over a drink or two. On most ships, the space falls under the moniker of SkyBox Sports Bar; those locations also offer video game play. On a couple of the line's older ships, the venue offers no video games and simply goes by the name of "Sports Bar."

Ships: Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Triumph, Carnival Valor, Carnival Victory, Carnival Vista (SkyBox Sports Bar); Carnival Legend, Carnival Splendor (Sports Bar)

