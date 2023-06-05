Carnival Cruise Beer Menu

When you cruise with Carnival, beer is a staple, and the list of suds offered onboard is sizeable, featuring well-known domestic and import brands. As the first North American cruise line to offer its own onboard brewery, Carnival also serves a selection of beer that you won't find when you sail with any other line.

Over the years, its flagship brew, ThirstyFrog Red, has been joined by several other variations bearing the ThirstyFrog name.

Some are served on draft, while others are by the bottle only. Carnival offers several beverage package options for those who don't want to purchase beer a la carte. The line also sells buckets of beer, which feature multiple bottles, served in a bucket, for one price that's often less than what it would cost to buy the bottles individually.

Below are menus from some of the onboard watering holes, as well as a list of beer that Carnival Cruise Line serves on most of its ships.

Carnival Cruise Line Beer Menu

Note: Menus are samples and are subject to change by season, ship and itinerary.

• Bud Light • Michelob Ultra • Miller High Life • Miller Lite • Coors Light • Sam Adams Boston Lager • Sam Adams Rebel IPA • Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner • Island Coastal Lager • Angel City Brewery IPA • Blue Moon Belgium White • Sierra Nevada Pale Ale • Salt Water Brewery Sea Cow Stout • Heineken • Heineken Light • Pilsner Urquell • Paulaner Hefe Weizen • Corona • Corona Light • Dos Equis • Peroni • Tecate • Presidente • Sol • Bohemia • ThirstyFrog Red • ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat • ThirstyFrog Java Stout • ThirstyFrog Port Hoppin' IPA • Parched Pig Toasted Amber • Parched Pig Farmhouse Ale • Parched Pig West Coast IPA • Parched Pig Smoked Porter • Estrella Daura (gluten-free) • Mike's Hard Lemonade • Angry Orchard (cider) • Heineken 0.0 (nonalcoholic)