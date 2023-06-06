Carnival Cruise Line was founded in 1972 by business mogul Ted Arison and was originally a private company. Now it's the largest brand owned by Carnival Corporation & plc (of which Arison's son, Micky Arison, is the chairman). The line's most distinct feature is its red, white and blue funnel shaped like a whale's tail.

Carnival Cruise Line pioneered the concept of shorter, budget-friendly cruises with their cruise ships. Its fleet consists of "Fun Ships" that feature a wide array of entertainment and dining venues, most of which are included in the already-affordable cruise fares.

The company’s current president is Christine Duffy, who stepped into the role starting February 2015.