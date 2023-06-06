Carnival VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) Cruise Loyalty Program

Carnival Cruise Line's Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) Club is a five-tier cruise loyalty program available to all passengers. The program is structured on a point system, in which members receive one VIFP point for each day cruised with Carnival.
The best part of the VIFP Club is that it's free to join, and even first-time Carnival cruisers reap some rewards. Benefits start with a free bottle of water and progress to include priority check-in, boarding, debarkation, tender boarding, and restaurant and spa reservations. At higher levels, perks also include VIFP parties, unlimited laundry services, casino discounts, complimentary specialty dining for two, and a one-time free cabin upgrade (or, alternately, free fares for third and fourth passengers in one cabin).
The biggest drawback of the VIFP Club is that true benefits don't really kick in until a member has sailed at least 75 days.
Carnival also offers the "Milestone Rewards Program" to its VIFP members. Passengers who sail on their 25th, 50th and 75th Carnival cruises receive onboard credits of 25, 50 or 75 percent of the cruise fare paid, respectively, as well as a special Milestone Sign & Sail card for the corresponding milestone. On the 100th cruise milestone, members receive a complimentary Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska or Australia voyage of up to eight days for two people in accommodations up to the Ocean Suite level.
Available on or before first sailing
Receive members-only offers, promotions and discounts
Receive member e-letter
Available on second cruise, through 24 VIFP points
Receives all Blue VIFP perks
A complimentary one-liter bottle of water
From 25 to 74 VIFP points
Receives all Red VIFP perks
Complimentary appreciation drink on five-night cruises or longer, available after 5 p.m. on the last evening of each cruise
Gold VIFP pin on every sailing
From 75 to 199 VIFP points
Receives all Red VIFP perks
Priority check-in and boarding
Platinum and Diamond VIFP party on five-night cruises or longer, with complimentary drinks and appetizers
Complimentary drink at sea day brunch (on ships where brunch is not available, complimentary beverage at breakfast or lunch in the main dining room)
A "Chocolate Delight" dessert plate delivered to member's cabin on five-night cruises or longer
Unique, collectible ship- and year-specific pin on each sailing
Priority spa reservations
Priority tender boarding (from ship to shore only)
Buy one tournament entry at the casino, get one free (Blackjack or slots only; for passengers 21 years or older)
Complimentary arcade credits (a $5 value; for passengers 18 and under)
Carnival logo gift on every sailing
Dedicated onboard Guest Services phone number
Priority line at the Guest Services desk
Priority debarkation
Priority selection of main dining room seating (early, late or YourTime flexible dining) and priority specialty restaurant reservations
Complimentary wash-and-fold laundry services (two bags on three- to six-night cruises; three bags on seven- to 12-night cruises; five bags on 12-night cruises or longer)
From 200 VIFP points
Receives all Platinum VIFP perks
Guaranteed main dining room and specialty restaurant reservations, in lieu of Platinum's priority reservations
Unlimited complimentary wash-and-fold laundry services
Invitation from the Captain to a special event (such as dinner, a bridge tour or a cocktail party) on each sailing
One-time free cabin upgrade, or free third- and fourth-passenger fares
One-time donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, upon reaching Diamond level
One-time complimentary meal for two at a specialty restaurant of choice
Complimentary VIFP Club luggage tag set, given once upon reaching Diamond level
Dedicated toll-free number for sales and services