Dream-Class Amenities

Carnival's Dream-class ships are packed with activities, including a WaterWorks aqua park with water slides, mini-golf, sports courts with basketball and volleyball, multiple pools, a nighttime comedy club and piano bar, and all the traditional daytime fun Carnival is known for (hairy chest contests, deck parties and line dancing, trivia and bingo, etc.).

Dream-class cruise ships also have lots to offer when it comes to dining, including many Carnival signature spots. Among the complimentary venues you'll find on all three ships are Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que and a pizza counter (Pizzeria Del Capitano on Dream and Magic, and Pizza Pirate on Breeze). They're also some of the last ships in the fleet to have a Mongolian Wok station in the buffet.

Specialty restaurants on Dream-class ships that carry a surcharge include a steakhouse, Seafood Shack and Cucina Del Capitano. Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream also have Bonsai Sushi.

The three Dream-class ships are similarly packed with bars and lounges, including staples like the Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Piano Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar; all three also have the central Ocean Plaza where lots of activities and live music take place.

All three have Carnival's standard cabin choices: inside, outside, balcony and basic suites.

Other spaces all three Dream-class ships share are the Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Spa with thermal suite and the adults-only Serenity sun deck.