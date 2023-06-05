Carnival's Vista-Class Cruise Ships

Vista-Class Amenities

Cruisers will find a ton of activities to keep them busy on Vista-class ships. All three have mini-golf, SkyCourse ropes courses, WaterWorks aqua parks, three pools (though only two are open to all passengers) and the SkyRide attraction that suspends recumbent bikes high in the air as riders pedal their way across an elevated track.

When it comes to dining, these Carnival ships have tons of options, including two venues from celebrity chef Guy Fieri: Guy's Burger Joint and Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse. Other eateries they all share are BlueIguana Cantina, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi, Seafood Shack, JiJi Asian Kitchen and Cucina Del Capitano.

Craft beer-lovers will enjoy the Brewhouse, with three specialty beers brewed on-site and several others available on draft or in bottles. Other Carnival staple bars onboard are the Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Havana Bar, Piano Bar, SkyBox Sports Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

In terms of cabins, all three feature a full array of inside, outside, balcony and suite choices, but the three Vista-class ships are also the only ones in the fleet to have the Havana section (with exclusive use of the Havana pool and sun deck 24/7) and keycard-protected Family Harbor zone featuring family-friendly staterooms and the Family Harbor Lounge.

Other spaces all three Vista-class ships share are the Punchliner Comedy Club, Cloud 9 Spa and the adults-only Serenity Retreat.