Every year on Jan. 26, Australia Day commemorates the 1788 landing of the First Fleet in Sydney Cove, effectively becoming the country's national day.

And much like those first 11 ships that comprised the First Fleet explored the coasts of Australia more than 200 years ago, cruise ships nowadays give adventurous travelers the chance to discover the Oceanian country.

With more than 20 cruise lines sailing the waters of Australia throughout 2023 and beyond, itineraries abound. And along with finding the right voyage, snagging the right deal can make your Australian dream a reality.

In the spirit of Australia Day, we round up some of the best cruise deals to the land Down Under, so you may embark on your very own voyage of Aussie discovery.

Note: Prices fluctuate daily. It's likely that the prices quoted in this article have changed since time of publication and should be viewed as an estimate. Visit Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to get up-to-date pricing.