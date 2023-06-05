Every year on Jan. 26, Australia Day commemorates the 1788 landing of the First Fleet in Sydney Cove, effectively becoming the country's national day.
And much like those first 11 ships that comprised the First Fleet explored the coasts of Australia more than 200 years ago, cruise ships nowadays give adventurous travelers the chance to discover the Oceanian country.
With more than 20 cruise lines sailing the waters of Australia throughout 2023 and beyond, itineraries abound. And along with finding the right voyage, snagging the right deal can make your Australian dream a reality.
In the spirit of Australia Day, we round up some of the best cruise deals to the land Down Under, so you may embark on your very own voyage of Aussie discovery.
Note: Prices fluctuate daily. It's likely that the prices quoted in this article have changed since time of publication and should be viewed as an estimate. Visit Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to get up-to-date pricing.
Unsurprisingly, the lowest Australia cruise deals are found on short 3-day itineraries departing from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane or Adelaide. Most of these itineraries consist of one-way journeys linking Australian cities or short roundtrip voyages.
You can find fares between $167- $184 person for an inside cabin on cruise lines like Princess, and we’ve seen deals for balcony cabins on these itineraries for $277 per person. Some last-minute deals can go as low as $114 per person for an inside cabin (or $132 per person for an outside cabin).
Similar deals on longer 5- or 6-night cruises are not unheard of. These can range between $377 to $450 per person for an inside cabin on lines like Princess, Royal Caribbean or Celebrity. We've even come across a deal for as low as $268 per person on an inside cabin on a 5-night itinerary sailing on January 2024 from Adelaide to Melbourne aboard Grand Princess.
A country as vast as Australia beckons travelers to embark on longer journeys of exploration. Luckily, enticing fares are also available on weeklong cruises.
You can score deals for just under $400 on Princess Cruises or $450 on Royal Caribbean on 7-night Australian itineraries, which comes down to about $57 and $75 per person per night, respectively.
But the deals don't end with weeklong cruises; you can also find enticing value on itineraries that are twice as long.
We came across a deal on Holland America's Noordam for $679 per person for an inside cabin (or $764 per person for an outside cabin). Similarly, we found a 13-night cruise onboard Celebrity Solstice for $699 for an inside cabin and $899 per person for an outside cabin.
The ongoing wave season also presents a great opportunity to score some great deals on cruises to Australia, particularly if you're looking for additional perks beyond the allure of a low fare.
Cunard's 'Treat Yourself on Us' Wave Season deal, for instance, offers discounts of up to 30% on fares for voyages booked by March 28, 2023, as well as up to $2,000 of onboard credit.
Similarly, Holland America's Time of your Life wave offer applies to Australia itineraries. The deal includes a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits, and is combinable with Holland America's 'Have it All' premium package, which also includes tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.
