Mardi Gras is synonymous with fun and revelry, and we're not just talking about Carnival's Excel-class ship.

French for 'Fat Tuesday,' the day marks the last opportunity to indulge in life's pleasures before the self-imposed sacrifices of Lent that begin on Ash Wednesday, as per the Christian tradition.

But beyond the religious roots, Mardi Gras and carnival festivities have become time-honored traditions in numerous places across the United States and beyond.

In honor of this joyful celebration, we look at the port cities most-closely associated with Mardi Gras and carnival festivities as well as the cruise deals you can score when sailing from these cities.

Editor's note: Prices fluctuate daily. It's likely that the prices quoted in this article have changed since time of publication and should be viewed as an estimate. Visit Cruise Critic's Find a Cruise Page to get up-to-date pricing.