Celebrity Cruises' Aqua Class vs. Concierge Class

Celebrity Aqua Class Perks

Celebrity Aqua Class cabins add spa-themed perks and amenities to the standard balcony cabin experience. You'll receive priority boarding and disembarkation, as mentioned above. But you can also expect spa showers in Aqua Class rooms, plus an aromatherapy diffuser, pillow menu and two yoga mats.

The Aqua Class benefit is particularly worth it for those who really want to unwind and maybe even detox while at sea. Passengers have access to a spa concierge who can reserve spa treatments, a special Celebrity Aqua Class room service menu, wellness programming on your in-cabin TV and unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite (on Edge-class ships) or Persian Garden (on Millennium- and Solstice-class ships).

Passengers staying in Aqua Class staterooms can also dine for free in Blu, an exclusive dining venue featuring healthy fare for breakfast and dinner, and free fitness classes. Edge-class Aqua Class ships also offer cashmere bedding aboard Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Beyond and the forthcoming Celebrity Ascent.

Aqua Class rooms on Celebrity Solstice- and Millenium-class ships feature all of the above amenities minus the cashmere sheets. You'll find Celebrity Aqua Class in these classes on board Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Solstice,[Infinity](http://, Constellation, Summit and Millennium.

