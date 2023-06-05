Celebrity Cruises Beer Menu

On sailings with Celebrity, beer is a staple on all ships. But the line's most impressive list, which boasts more than 40 beers, can only be found at the Gastrobar on Celebrity Equinox. Michael's Club -- on Celebrity Eclipse, Infinity, Equinox, Millennium, Reflection, Summit, Silhouette, Solstice and Constellation -- also has a sizeable list of craft beers for passengers to enjoy.

For cruisers who don't want to pay per beverage, package options are available.

Below is a sample Gastrobar menu with the line's most comprehensive beer list.

Gastrobar Menu

Note: Menus are samples and are subject to change by season, ship and itinerary.

• Newcastle • Murphy's • Old Speckled Hen • Rogue XS Old Crustacean • Brooklyn Brown Ale • Fuller's London Pride • Rogue Chocolate Stout • Chimay Grand Reserve Blue • Delirium Nocturnum • Paulaner Salvator • Chimay Premiere Rouge • Ommegang Abbey Ale • Delirium Tremens • Duval • Franziskaner • Goose Island Imperial IPA • Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA • Rogue Farms 7 Hop • Kronenbourg 1664 • Samuel Adams • Stella Artois • Rogue Dead Guy Ale • Fuller's Vintage Ale 2011 • Lagunitas Pils • Goose Island 312 • Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin Sumpin • O'Hara's • Saison Dupont • Belhaven • Fuller's ESB • Anchor Steam • Guinness • La Fin Du Monde • Moa St. Joseph's • Hoegaarden • Lindeman's Framboise • Woodchuck (cider) • Magner's (cider) • Angry Orchard (cider)