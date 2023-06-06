Character Breakfast on Disney Cruise Line

Disney character breakfasts are a great way for cruisers to add a bit of fun to their morning meal while interacting with some of their famous favorites. Disney cruise ships offer many onboard opportunities to mingle with Mickey and his gang, but only one includes the chance to take a photo with Mickey as you eat waffles shaped like his head.

What It Is

Held in Parrot Cay aboard Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, and in Animator's Palate on Disney Fantasy, this experience offers waiter-served breakfast, along with other fun touches -- like napkin hats. As you dine, characters make their rounds, taking just a couple of minutes at each table to sign autographs and pose for photos.

Disney character breakfasts are usually held once per cruise on sailings of seven days or longer with at least two days at sea. Some are classic breakfasts that include visits from Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Goofy, while others are designated as Disney Junior character breakfasts, featuring appearances by Jake (of "Jake and the Never Land Pirates"), Sofia the First (a princess) and Doc McStuffins (a veterinarian who attends to stuffed animals).

As you'd expect, the draw is the characters. Because food isn't the main focus, it's generally nothing spectacular. Menus vary from sailing to sailing but might include items like bacon, eggs and pancakes.

For those who prefer to rub elbows with royalty, Disney also offers a Royal Court Royal Tea on Disney Fantasy. Held in the Royal Court dining room, it features a sweet course, a savory course and, naturally, tea. Princesses of all types make an appearance, and children who attend are given mementos that include jewelry, a doll, a tiara and a rose for girls; and a sword and shield, backpack and stuffed bear for boys.

Price

Although Disney Cruise Line's character breakfasts are free to passengers, you'll need to obtain tickets, of which there is a limited number.

The Royal Court's Royal Tea is a bit pricier, costing an unbelievable $210 per child and $69 per adult.

Tickets for the character breakfast and the Royal Tea can be either reserved online in advance through My Disney Cruise, or you can stop at the front desk after boarding to ask about availability.

Ships

You'll find character breakfasts on select sailings of Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Fantasy. Royal Court Royal Tea is found exclusively on Disney Fantasy.