Chobe River Cruise Tips

If you ask most people what they expect to see on a river cruise, they are most likely to say historic towns, castles and vineyards rather than elephants, crocodiles and hippos. However, a river cruise in Africa is a world away from a sailing in mainland Europe, and destinations don't get much more exotic than the Chobe River.

Bordered by the Southern African countries of Namibia and Botswana, it might be a little-known cruise destination -- and only a few lines go there -- but it's certainly big on sights. Two- to four-night itineraries all include the wildlife wonders of Chobe National Park and can be combined with longer vacations taking in a cruise on Lake Kariba and a visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. For an even more in-depth adventure, tack on a land-based safari, rail journey or pre- or post-cruise extension in South African cities such as Cape Town.

The main thing to note is that a Chobe River cruise isn't a traditional river cruise in any shape or form. Vessels explore a 15-mile stretch of river, up to a mile wide in places, with the accent on spotting wildlife, and they don't stop at any large towns or notable ports of call.

This cruise won't suit you if you like full-on cultural immersion, late nights and lively entertainment. However, if you're up for an adventure and looking for an off-the-beaten track destination, you won't be disappointed.