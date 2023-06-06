Choosing a Cruise Itinerary

Destinations to Consider

First-time cruisers tend to gravitate towards a few classic destinations, depending on their holiday preferences and interests. Here’s a roundup of what you can expect from different cruise regions.

Mediterranean: Many newbie cruisers choose to explore the popular Western Mediterranean, ticking off the likes of France, Spain, Italy and Portugal, where most itineraries are between three nights and two weeks. Now available year-round, these cruises operate from major ports such as Barcelona, Palma and Civitavecchia for Rome, but are also available from Genoa, Lisbon and Monaco.

If you prefer a short flight or want to depart from a UK port and require almost guaranteed sunshine, diverse ports of call and an abundance of history and culture, a Med cruise is a good option. There’s also plenty of cruise lines serving this region.

Northern Europe and British Isles: Offering year-round cruising with no-fly options, Northern Europe is a good choice for those looking for both ocean and river cruises, with itineraries generally ranging from short breaks to longer sailings.

Northern Europe cruises can include the Channel Islands, France, Holland, Belgium, Sweden, Norway and Denmark; river cruises can visit places such as Germany, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and France.

Some itineraries, meanwhile, focus solely on the British Isles, taking in destinations such as Edinburgh, Belfast, and the Orkneys.

Greek Isles and Adriatic: Sailing around the Greek Islands and the Adriatic coast should appeal to those with an independent streak, but unlike traditional island-hopping, the convenience of a cruise means you only need to unpack once.

This is another region that’s relatively easy to reach from the UK and destination highlights include Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, Venice, Croatia and Montenegro.

Baltic: A fascinating region to explore on the water, the Baltic is home to Russia, Estonia, Finland and Latvia. Stockholm and Copenhagen are also popular ports for embarkation and debarkation.

You can cruise out of the UK to the Baltic or, if you have more time on your hands, there are plenty of fly-cruise options.

Caribbean and Bahamas: Many first-timers choose to cruise the Caribbean and Bahamas, where itineraries tend to be up to two weeks long. These cruises operate mainly from Florida ports, but are also available from New Orleans, Galveston and New York.

On these sailings you’ll be transported to island paradises where you can soak up the sun, try watersports, sample local cuisine, shop for souvenirs, and even stop at a private island owned by the cruise line (which you can't visit unless you're on a cruise ship).

Standard Caribbean itineraries are either Eastern Caribbean (visiting Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Maarten) or Western Caribbean (visiting Grand Cayman, Jamaica and Mexico). Southern Caribbean cruises are either longer or depart from Puerto Rico to visit a range of islands, such as St. Lucia, Barbados or Martinique.