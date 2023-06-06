Compare: 12 Best Cruise Ships in the Caribbean

When sunshine, frozen pina coladas and steel drums call, you know it's time for a Caribbean cruise. Luckily, you can choose from a wide variety of ships and itineraries throughout the Eastern, Western and Southern regions. Whether you're keen on visiting a particular port (scuba diving in Grenada, anyone?) or are simply in need of some vitamin D, we make it easy to decide which option is best for you. Compare everything from onboard activities to price tags in our breakdown of the 10 best cruise ships in the Caribbean.
When sunshine, frozen pina coladas and steel drums call, you know it's time for a Caribbean cruise. Luckily, you can choose from a wide variety of ships and itineraries throughout the Eastern, Western and Southern regions. Whether you're keen on visiting a particular port (scuba diving in Grenada, anyone?) or are simply in need of some vitamin D, we make it easy to decide which option is best for you. Compare everything from onboard activities to price tags in our breakdown of the 12 best cruise ships in the Caribbean.
Size matters, and if you have a "bigger is better" mentality when it comes to cruise ships, Allure of the Seas is a perfect choice. The 5,400-passenger behemoth (along with island-hopping sister ships Oasis, Harmony and Symphony of the Seas) feels more like a floating resort than a ship, thanks to its Coney Island-style boardwalk; array of restaurants, bars and activities; and double the fun with two rock climbing walls and surf simulators.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale and Miami
Standout Features:
Zipwire that soars above nine decks
High-diving aerial performances at the AquaTheater
Main theatre puts on production of the West End's "Mamma Mia!"
Best for:
Families with tons of adrenaline
Active couples
Those who don't want to feel like they're on a cruise ship
Learn more:
Although it's not a new-build, new-to-Marella ship Marella Explorer could fool just about anyone. With 13 new and modern production shows, combination bar-nightclub-casino Indigo, and a partnership with luxury land-based spa Champneys, this vessel feels like one of the most modern in the line's fleet. Tip: To maximise your outdoor enjoyment while in the Caribbean's warmer climes, book a balcony cabin, and take advantage of the outdoor hammock that comes standard.
Sailing from: Barbados
Standout Features:
Indigo's high-tech DJ emulator and cocktail menu by London's Bar Wizards
13 new production shows with themes like steampunk and Americana
Champneys spa area with Persian garden and several relaxation rooms
Best for:
Families with older children, as the kids club is small
Trendy, active couples who enjoy solid nightlife
Those on a budget who don't want to sacrifice fun
Learn more:
If Jimmy Buffet had a favourite cruise ship, we bet it would be Norwegian Escape. The 4,248-passenger floating resort has two Buffett franchises onboard, 28 restaurants and 21 bars, so you'll never have to wait for it to be 5 o'clock somewhere. It also has myriad activities for all ages, including a waterfall grotto, ropes course and some of the fastest water slides at sea.
Sailing from: Miami and New York
Standout Features:
Oceanfront promenade offers alfresco dining and bars
Broadway entertainment includes Tony Award-winning musical "After Midnight"
Spa features snow room and salt room
Best for:
Families with picky eaters
Couples who love to bar-hop
Active solo travellers, who like Escape's Studio cabins for one
Learn more:
The winner of Best New Ship in Cruise Critic's 2017 Editors' Picks Awards, MSC Seaside was made for sailing the Caribbean. Sun lovers will enjoy features like a chic pool surrounded by daybeds, a boardwalk that wraps around the ship, glass-bottom bridges and lots of deck space. Indoors, the 4,132-passenger ship is full of sophisticated panache, thanks to unique touches like a Swarovski crystal staircase and a massive atrium with a wall of LED screens that showcase naturescapes throughout the day.
Sailing from: Miami
Standout Features:
Yacht Club offers more exclusive suites and secluded pool deck
Adults-only pool offers soothing views from the back of the ship
Wide variety of dining, including Asian venue by renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi
Best for:
Families who can take advantage of MSC's kids-sail-free policy
Couples who want to relax by day and let loose at night
Foodies keen on Italian cuisine
Learn more:
With innovative features like a skydiving simulator and London Eye-inspired ride perched on the top deck, Anthem of the Seas is unlike any other ship in the Caribbean. The 4,180-passenger ship spoils cruisers with an array of dining options (including readily available gluten-free and vegetarian options), activities and cutting-edge extras you have to try at least once. Ever thought you'd get to order a drink from a robot bartender or ride bumper cars at sea?
Sailing from: Bayonne, NJ (Cape Liberty)
Standout Features:
Multipurpose sports complex with roller skating, bumper cars and trapeze lessons
West End musical "We Will Rock You" headlines main theatre
Whimsical "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired restaurant specialises in molecular gastronomy
Best for:
Active families who have "been there, done that"
Adrenaline junkies
Multigenerational groups, thanks to two-storey suites and interconnecting cabins
Learn more:
Celebrity touts itself as a "modern luxury" cruise line, and Celebrity Silhouette is a shining example. The 2,886-passenger ship is bold, chic and sophisticated -- from its decor to its features, which include some of the best dining in mainstream cruising as well as a wide variety of suites. On sunny days, head to the Lawn Club for a game of bocce or a picnic with wine and cheese. On rainy ones, opt for Cellar Masters, the ship's wine bar, to enjoy tastings curated through a partnership with The Wine Show.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale
Standout Features:
Grass-covered sun deck, great for bocce, picnics and cabana rentals
AquaClass cabins with perks like thermal suite access and a healthier room service menu
Cruise Critic award-winning restaurants and bars
Best for:
Sophisticated couples
Discerning foodies and cocktail connoisseurs
Those who want a more upscale feel without breaking the bank
Learn More
Disney takes the cake when it comes to family cruising. The 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy wows little ones with character meet-and-greets, a watercoaster, action-packed kids' clubs and magical nighttime shows. But kids aren't the ship's only focus. Adults, even without kids in tow, have plenty of spaces to themselves. The District, for example, is a hub of multiple bars and lounges that enforces an "18 to enter, 21 to drink" policy after 9 p.m.
Sailing from: Orlando (Port Canaveral)
Standout Features:
Roomier-than-average standard cabins
Animator's Palate restaurant brings placemat drawings to life
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers princess and pirate makeovers
Best for:
Families whose kids want to feel like superheroes
Multigenerational groups willing to splurge
Couples who love Disney
Learn more:
Regal Princess is prime for those who seek a more refined atmosphere but don't want to sacrifice fun. The 3,560-passenger ship is glamourous -- with its sparkling fixtures, warm tones and contemporary touches such as the SeaWalk, a glass-bottom walkway with panoramic views. Meanwhile, passengers can still enjoy fun favourites like Movies Under the Stars on the pool deck (popcorn, blankets and ocean breezes included) and a bar-lined, high-energy atrium (known as the Piazza) that hosts activities, music and dancing. There's also the occasional pool game; just don't expect any belly flop contests.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale
Standout Features:
Excellent pools, including one tucked away on the back of the ship
Piazza atrium offers restaurants, bars and entertainment
Adults-only pool and sun deck, with cosy loungers and cabana massages
Best for:
Couples who love to sip and socialise
Multigenerational groups who don't need all the "mainstream gimmicks"
Cruisers with disabilities who need large accessible cabins and wide decks
Learn more:
It's all about tradition on Holland America's Koningsdam. The 2,650-passenger ship, one of the more relaxed options in the Caribbean, looks and feels like the ocean liners of yesteryear -- with a modern twist. Classic touches like a vintage navy-blue hull and afternoon tea comingle with high-tech features such as a 270-degree LED screen that projects optical illusions in the main theatre. If your tastes are refined and you're content with peaceful sea days and far-from-wild nights, Koningsdam is a fitting choice.
Sailing from: Fort Lauderdale
Standout Features:
"Main street" with live music venues, including B.B. King's Blues Club
Beautiful, two-tiered pool deck for daytime lounging and nighttime movies
Wine-making venue lets you blend and bottle your own creations
Best for:
Couples who prefer a slower-paced holiday schedule
Those looking for a bigger ship (and more options) not overrun with kids
Foodies, thanks to quality restaurants and cooking classes
Learn more:
Although it specialises in transatlantic crossings between Southampton and New York, Cunard's Queen Mary 2 also includes the Caribbean on its extended itineraries several times a year. Because the ship often spends a week's worth of consecutive days at sea, it offers a surprising variety of interesting and unconventional onboard amenities and activities, such as a planetarium, fencing classes and a proper English cream tea every afternoon.
Sailing from: Southampton and New York
Standout Features:
Classic cruise experience on the industry's only remaining ocean liner
Phenomenal enrichment offerings that appeal to a number of tastes
World's only at-sea kennel, featuring full service for up to 24 pets
Best for:
Sophisticated travellers seeking a traditional and elegant cruise experience
Cruisers who enjoy learning new things
Anyone wanting to travel from the UK to the Caribbean without flying
Learn more:
For those with a little more time (and cash) to spare, Viking Sea's pampering, destination-immersive itineraries are an excellent choice. The ship's small size (930 passengers) means you can expect a more intimate onboard experience, and get into ports the bigger ships can't reach -- a nice perk for those who've "been there, done that" in the Caribbean. The best part: Select shore excursions; beer, wine and soft drinks at mealtime; speciality restaurants; gratuities; internet; and more are included in the cruise fare. Note: While Viking Sea offers the greatest variety of Caribbean cruises, you can find a few more itinerary options on its nearly identical sister ships, Viking Star, Viking Sun and Viking Sky.
Sailing from: Miami
Standout Features:
Nearly all-inclusive fare means passengers won't feel nickel-and-dimed
One of our favourite thermal suites at sea is free to use by all passengers
Thoughtful touches range from blankets in the theatre to poolside heat lamps
Best for:
Wanderlust-stricken travellers
Foodies who crave international flavours
Spa aficionados
Learn more:
One of P&O Cruises' newest ships, Britannia was christened by HM The Queen in 2015 and has a heavy culinary focus that includes a longstanding link-up with Marco Pierre White, who now oversees the Cookery Club, the ship's hands-on cooking venue; the atrium's Market Cafe with Eric Lanlard pastries; Olly Smith wine pairings in The Glass House; and a cheese partnership with former Blur bassist Alex James.
Sailing from: Southampton
Standout Features:
A plethora of dining and drink options backed by famous names
Flexible Caribbean combination itineraries spanning two to three weeks
Balcony cabins for solo cruisers
Best for:
Foodies wanting to try celebrity chef offerings at a lower price
Retirees or travellers with a sizeable amount of holiday time
Solo cruisers wanting balcony cabins without single supplements
Learn more:
