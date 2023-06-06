Mini cruises are a great option if you're trying out a holiday at sea for the first time, or are short on time or money. Short cruises are also a great option if you've cruised before but want to test out a new cruise line without committing to a longer getaway.

The great thing for UK holidaymakers is that mini cruises from Southampton, the UK’s main homeport, are plentiful. For anyone living in the north of England, mini cruises from Newcastle are also an option, as are short cruises from Liverpool. Mini cruises from Portsmouth, on the south coast, and Tilbury in the southeast are also available, though more limited.

The lines that will crop up most frequently when searching "mini cruises from the UK" are Cunard and P&O Cruises. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Saga Cruises and Royal Caribbean are also among the lines offering short cruises of five or less nights from the UK. You could also look at a fly-cruise mini break to sail a little further afield, such as to the Greek Islands with Celestyal Cruises or the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages. Though, you will likely want to add at least a few days on land to your itinerary if you are travelling as far as North America.

Read on for our pick of the 11 best ships for mini cruises.