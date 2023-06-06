Mini cruises are a great option if you're trying out a holiday at sea for the first time, or are short on time or money. Short cruises are also a great option if you've cruised before but want to test out a new cruise line without committing to a longer getaway.
The great thing for UK holidaymakers is that mini cruises from Southampton, the UK’s main homeport, are plentiful. For anyone living in the north of England, mini cruises from Newcastle are also an option, as are short cruises from Liverpool. Mini cruises from Portsmouth, on the south coast, and Tilbury in the southeast are also available, though more limited.
The lines that will crop up most frequently when searching "mini cruises from the UK" are Cunard and P&O Cruises. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Saga Cruises and Royal Caribbean are also among the lines offering short cruises of five or less nights from the UK. You could also look at a fly-cruise mini break to sail a little further afield, such as to the Greek Islands with Celestyal Cruises or the Caribbean with Virgin Voyages. Though, you will likely want to add at least a few days on land to your itinerary if you are travelling as far as North America.
Read on for our pick of the 11 best ships for mini cruises.
Celestyal Cruises' Olympia is the perfect ship for a few days' island hopping around Greece thanks to its expertly conceived year-round, three-, four- and five-night cruises that call at some of the Med's best-loved destinations. Its clever combination of half days on two islands in one day and late departures mean you see more than you might expect on such a short trip.
The ship: The 1,664-passengers Celestyal Olympia is a no-frills ship, but it caters well to families and couples, the food is excellent and the service matches. All meals are included so you can have lunch onboard after a morning on one island, sunbathe around the pool until you arrive at another, and watch the sun set from a Greek taverna before returning to the ship for dinner thanks to late departures.
Authentic Greek food and drink is what makes this cruise line so different from its rivals, so expect a largely Greek menu with a few international dishes in the main Aegean Restaurant and smaller Galileo Room. Both serve the same menu. There's also an open-air poolside grill with BBQ menus most evenings in the summer and the Leda buffet has seating that can be al fresco when the weather is good.
The voyage: Celestyal Olympia's four-night cruises are return-trips from Piraeus in Athens that call at Mykonos, Patmos, Rhodes, Crete and Santorini as well as Kusadasi in Turkey where you can join an excursion to the ancient ruined city of Ephesus. An early evening arrival in Mykonos means you either have a quick dinner onboard then spend your night in the island's bars until the 11 p.m. departure -- or you can eat in one of the harbour restaurants and watch the tangerine sky fade into the horizon as you dine.
There's a full day in Rhodes and the late afternoon arrival in Santorini means you miss most of the crowds and have time for a cliff-top drink overlooking the island's sunken volcanic crater before the 9.30pm departure.
Seven Hurtigruten ships sail Norwegian Coastal Express route from Bergen to Tromso, and vice versa, on a intensive five-day voyage. These ships are not for luxury-seekers or those looking to sail on modern vessels, but for travellers looking to soak up as much of Norway’s extraordinary landscape as possible in a short period. Passengers sailing on Nordkapp, Polarlys, Kong Harald, Nordnorge, Richard With and Vesterålen will see as many ports as other cruise lines cover in a fortnight or more.
The ship: These ships are more like ferries than cruise ships in terms of onboard facilities and entertainment, but it's exciting to be on such a voyage of discovery and the food is excellent -- all fresh and local produce. Cabins are comfortable and well designed, although small, but there are lounges with panoramic views and bars for relaxing after a long day of travelling.
The voyage: The ships call at between three and eight ports a day, so time on land can be limited but there is much to see from the ship as it sails in and out of fjords and between islands, not least the Northern Lights between late September and March -- as well as watching out for whales, porpoises, dolphins and sea birds.
Departures are daily, all year round, with highlights including charming Bergen, the UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord, crossing the Arctic Circle and gliding into the gorgeous Lofoten archipelago.
Saga Cruises' specialist blend of upmarket vessels geared squarely at the over fifties British market is what sets it apart. For passengers that fit the bill, Spirit of Discovery is a top choice for a mini cruise from the UK to offer a taste of ultra-sophisticated and all-inclusive sailing, with speciality dining, tips, WiFi, UK transfers within 250 miles and drinks, including premium spirits from 2023.
The ship: The 999-passenger Spirit of Discovery is a beautiful ship that feels like a boutique hotel. All cabins are spacious and feature balconies, with 20 percent reserved for solo cruisers. The ship's spa is sumptuous and dining is a big selling point. From the main dining room and buffet restaurant to the three speciality venues (East to West, Coast to Coast and The Club by Jools), dining is superb. This ship, nor Saga as a cruise line, is for holidaymakers who want dazzling nightclubs and flashy gimmicks. It's a soothing vessel for cocktails, live music and delicious food, in chic surroundings.
The voyages: Spirit of Discovery is best for a mini cruise to Ireland with regional departures from Portsmouth. A sea day bookends calls to Dublin and Belfast, meaning these plenty of time to soak up the ship's facilities and spend time in ports. In Dublin, you coud sip at the Guinness Storehouse, explore the 11th-century and visit Trinity College. Highlights in Belfast are the Titanic Museum and the buzzy Cathedral Quarter.
P&O Cruises' Ventura was refurbished in 2018 and is both family-friendly and distinctly British, with a good range of solo cabins and activities for singles. All its mini cruises -- two, four and five-nights -- are return trips from Southampton, so it's simple to get to, and although that limits itineraries to Northern Europe the onboard ambiance is relaxed, the menus are mainly British and there are tea and coffee-making facilities in the cabins. It's also gratuities-free.
The ship: Children's facilities are particularly good, with a night nursery for fours-and-under plus early children's tea so parents can enjoy their evenings. As this is a British ship, entertainment can include stand-up comedy as well as live bands and P&O Cruises' revolutionary magic show "Astonishing". The food is also very good in the free restaurants, with Gala Dinner menus by Marco Pierre White and a good selection of Indian dishes as well as British specialities such as sticky toffee pudding.
The voyage: Ventura is a top choice for mini cruises to the storybook city of Amsterdam, with the line offering a series of four-night getaways with a port day between days at sea. Though the ship now docks in IJmuiden, a free transfer is provided into Amsterdam. The docking location means passengers can choose from spending the day at a Dutch coastal town to explore wispy dunes and wide-open sands or explore the leafy canal of central Amsterdam.
Mini cruises to Spain are limited in choice since crossing the Bay of Biscay typically takes one day/night, and itineraries heading in that direction often also call at Guernsey in the Channel Islands or France (Cherbourg or La Rochelle). This means there's usually little time left on a mini cruise to continue to Spain. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Bolette has a solution, though.
The ship: The 1,338-passenger Bolette joined Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines from Holland America Line in 2020, setting sail in 2021 as the line's new flagship. Expect Fred.'s classic and traditional style of cruising onboard with plenty of British touches: Sunday roasts, fish and chips, curry nights, bingo, quizzes.
There are 11 bars and lounges in total, including a split-level show lounge for after-dinner entertainment and smaller bars and lounges; some of them also featuring live music and comedy. Other facilities include two swimming pools -- one with a retractable roof and the other overlooking the aft of the ship -- two hot tubs and a spa with a thermal area, tennis and basketball courts and a culinary theatre used for cookery classes and chef demonstrations.
The voyages: Set sail on a mini cruise to Spain on a five- or six-night voyage from Southampton to Gijon, Bilbao and Santander on the northern Cantabrian coast. Get a flavour of delicious Bilbao and its outstanding food marketing and marvel at the Bilbao modern art museum. Explore windswept beaches and ancient churches such as the Catedral de Santander.
Bolette also happens to be the best ship for mini cruises from Newcastle, including five-night voyages departing from the northeast port to the rousing Norwegian fjords, giving Brits plenty of options for mini cruises from the UK.
Cunard's ocean liner Queen Mary 2 was built for transatlantic crossings, but you can experience the old-world luxury of this grande dame on one of its many mini cruises to Germany.
The ship's much-heralded 2016 "remastering" added purpose-built single cabins and sorted out the clumsy design of Kings Court Buffet to create a more contemporary feel while still retaining its Art Deco-style interiors. These perfect Cunard mini cruises give a taster of the line's unique position in the market: Set dinner times, black tie gala nights and ballroom dancing.
The ship: The Britannia Restaurant, although only for standard passengers rather than the more expensive Princess Grill and Queens Grill, is absolutely sumptuous -- and complimentary. Daytime activities include the ship's Planetarium shows three times a day, all free; complimentary drama workshops with Royal Academy of Dramatic Art actors -- plus free RADA productions -- and highly recommended is at least a few hours in the truly elegant spa. Unfortunately, that's not free. There's also a kennel for cats and dogs if you can't bear to be parted from your pet.
The voyage: Mini cruises are two or four-night getaways, giving passengers enough time to enjoy the grandeur of the main restaurants, afternoon tea served by white-gloved waiters in the Queen's Room and an evening at the theatre or dancing on a sprung dance floor.
Hamburg on Germany's River Elbe is Queen Mary 2's second home in Europe. Locals line the river bank to wave whenever the 2,695-passenger ship sails in and there are two-night voyages available from Southampton or Hamburg. Three or four-night round-trips from Southampton go to Belgium for the Christmas market at Bruges or there are early summer sojourns that will take you to Zeebrugge and St Peter Port -- in a similar itinerary to those available on sister cruise line P&O Cruises.
Anthem of the Seas is a bold and beautiful ship designed for fun-seekers; think Las Vegas-level amusements but at sea. Highlights of this Quantum-class ship include dodgems, roller skating, FlowRider surf simulator and water slides. The good news for fans of Royal Caribbean or first-time cruisers looking for a solid family option, Anthem spends the summer sailing out of Southampton on a mix of Mediterranean and Canary Islands voyages.
The ship: The 4,180-passsenger Anthem of the Seas features 18 restaurants, numerous pools, a splash zone, a gym, a spa, kids' and teens' clubs, a casino, and an indoor sports and entertainment center. The adults-only Anthem of the Seas Solarium is a great space to relax from the crowds and the kids, complete with a pool, whirlpools, sun loungers and a bistro. Familes will love skydiving sessions on Ripcord by iFly and far-reaching views from the 90-metre-high North Star.
The voyage: Royal Caribbean tend to offer an annual Southampton to Paris voyage on Anthem of the Seas' UK homeport. This short two-night cruise is the perfect taster voyage, crossing the Channel to La Harve for Paris. Be warned: With so much to do onboard, the kids won't want to get off, though.
Virgin Voyages' debut ship, Scarlet Lady, is a solid choice for groups and couples looking to kick-back on a glamorous mini Caribbean cruise. Based in Miami, the line offers four-night voyages through the dazzling azure waters of the Caribbean. This is a great choice to combine a holiday at sea with a land-based getaway. Consider spending five (or more) nights in Miami pre- or post-cruise or exploring further afield, such as New Orleans.
The ship: Scarlet Lady does things a little differently, stripping away all of the formalities and traditions associated with cruising in favour of drag brunches, DJs in the atrium, a tattoo parlour. Some of this might feel on the gimmicky side, but the ship really delivers on dining and entertainment. There is no main dining room and certainly no set dining times. Instead, you can make reservations, just as you would on land, at spots such as Test Kitchen for molecular gastronomy, Korean BBQ Gunbae and vegetarian brunch at Razzle Dazzle. WiFi, tips, speciality restaurants and group fitness classes are included.
The voyage: Departing from Miami to Key West, "sailors", as Virgin Voyages refers to passengers, then continue to the line's sultry private beach club in Bimini in The Bahamas for white sands, beach parties, live music and flowing food and drinks.
Celebrity Cruises' second Edge-class cruise ship, Celebrity Apex, is perfect for couples thanks to its gorgeous spaces designed by a top-drawer line up of designers, including Kelly Hoppen and Jouin Manku. The vibe is relaxed, with beach club-style cabanas, modern restaurants and thrilling entertainment at venues such as The Club and Eden.
The ship: The 2,910-passenger Celebrity Apex strikes the right balance between fun, flair and familiar. The quality of food, no matter the restaurant, is nothing short of impressive. While passengers can dine at the included restaurants and have a thoroughly enjoyable meal every night, it's worth spluring once or twice on the ship's speciality venues. Dinner on the Edge allows passengers to dine on Celebrity Apex's Magic Carpet with an upscale menu side with sunset views.
The voyage: Round-trip from Southampton, these well-timed cruises feature one sea day before calling at Rotterdam, Holland, and Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium, offering the perfect balance of time onboard and time in port. Culture-thirsty cruisers will get to explore the highlights of Rotterdam or transfer to Amsterdam for the day, and wander Bruges picture-book canals.
Ambassador Cruise Line's 1,400-passenger Ambience has been offering mini cruises from Tilbury, among a range of longer voyages, since being introduce to the UK market in April 2022. A highlight is its Festive Christmas Markets voyage, covered in five nights, with visits to some of Europe's best Christmas markets.
The ship: Though not a new ship (Ambience started life in 1991 sailing as Regal Princess, before becoming P&O Australia's Pacific Dawn) and was due to join Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV), though never did due to the line's collapse. Though not strictly for over fifties, the ship's traditional style is geared to an older market.
There are six dining options onboard, including the main dining room, the Buckingham Restaurant, a buffet called Borough Market, and the for-fee venues Alfresco Grill, Saffron, Sea & Grass and a Chef's Table. Traditional features include Aces & Eights bridge and card room and the Ambassador Casino. For buzzy night-time entertainment, there's the Observatory, The Palladium, Raffles Bar, Botanical Lounge, SW19 and The Purple Turtle Pub, which means for a small ship, there is always plenty of choice of where to go and what to do.
The quality is excellent, too, especially for a budget cruise line.
The voyage: Ambience tick a number of boxes: Offering mini cruises from Tilbury (London's designated cruise port, though actually in Essex); Christmas markets cruises and cheap mini cruises. So if that's what you're looking for in your next, or first, plump for one of the line's five-night Festive Christmas Market voyages to Hamburg, Germany and Amsterdam, Holland, for fruity gluhwein and sizzling bratwursts.
A big coup for Southampton, the 2019-launched MSC Virtuosa began sailing year-round from the UK's largest homeport in 2022. MSC Cruises' extra-short and easy-on-the-pocket mini cruises, ranging from one to five nights, have caught our eye.
The ship: MSC Virtuosa is a ship for all ages; with some of the best kids clubs in the business and fantastic adults-only relaxation areas and night-time entertainment onboard. There are five fantastic pool, one of the largest waterparks at sea, Lego-themed kids clubs and the spectacular Galleria Virtuosa, with its domed ceiling, dotted with bars, restaurants and shopping outlets.
While fares for MSC mini cruises are cheap -- starting from as little as £59 per person, per night -- you could always splurge if your budget allows to the line's exclusive MSC Yacht Club, featuring its own dedicated restaurant, a large private pool, 24-hour butler service and a sophisticated lounge.
The voyage: Virtuosa's overnight sojourns depart Le Havre (Paris), arriving in Southampton the following day. If you're travelling in France, consider this as an alternative route home to the flying or taking the Eurostar. Other options include Southampton departures with calls to Gurnsey, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.